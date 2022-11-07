Meet Lauren Tannehill, The Wife of Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

About Lauren Tannehill Known As Lauren Ufer Age 35 Years Birth October 12, 1987 Texas Spouse Ryan Tannehill (2012-present) Children Steel Ryan Tannehill (born July 23, 2016), Stella Rose Tannehill (born September 29, 2018) Siblings Jordan Ufer, Dillon Ufer Parents Nancy Ufer Newton (Mother), John Ufer (Father) Nationality American Job Social Media Influencer Alumni Texas A&M University

NFL fans tend to have a divided opinion on Ryan Tannehill but as the Tennessee Titans pro sits out the next few games, it’s his other half who is drawing the attention. Lauren Tannehill has been known as Ryan Tannehill’s wife shortly before the quarterback hit the NFL draft. She made a splash and continues to be a sensation on social media and the NFL WAG community. Fans want to know more about her background which we delve into in this Lauren Tannehill wiki.

Lauren Tannehill’s Family

Lauren Ashley Ufer was born on October 12, 1987. Her family is based in Texas.

Lauren is one of three children born to John Ufer, a medical practice administrator, and Nancy Ufer Newton, a licensed realtor. Her parents have separated and remarried to others.

Lauren’s father, John Ufer, unexpectedly passed away on October 23, 2019 at the age of 55. He is survived by his parents; siblings; his wife, Tammi Citelli; and children Lauren Tannehil, Jordan Ufer, Dillon Ufer, Brittany Gentry, and Chase Citelli; their respective partners and children.

Lauren Tannehill’s Education and Career

The erstwhile Lauren Ufer attended Texas A&M University. She graduated in 2010 with a degree in communications and a minor in psychology.

Soon after graduating, Lauren worked as an assistant at a physician’s office and was on the track for nursing school. But she had gained notoriety among the WAG community as a model.

Through a Maxim spread and her appearance at the NFL draft, Lauren was able to gain a growing social media presence. Boasting 58.1k Instagram followers, she is something of a lifestyle and mom influencer who earns an estimated $200 per Instagram post. She also collaborates with brands and donates the proceeds to a cause.

Lauren also handles Ryan’s scheduling and marketing tasks, including his endorsement deals. She also runs their philanthropic platforms.

Lauren Tannehill and Ryan Tannehill’s Relationship and Kids

Texas natives Lauren Uher and Ryan Tannehill grew up going to the same church and attended Texas A&M at the same time. They however never ran into or knew each other and Lauren wasn’t aware that Ryan played for the Aggies football team.

They met during the 2009 spring break vacation in Florida. They clicked and their relationship deepened. Lauren graduated first and Ryan graduated a year later, engaged to his college sweetheart and planning a wedding.

Lauren Uher and Ryan Tannehill got married on January 14, 2012. Only three months into their married life, Lauren Tannehill attracted eyeballs at the 2012 NFL draft where the Miami Dolphins selected the quarterback.

The couple welcomed their first child together, a boy they named Steel Ryan Tannehill on July 23, 2016. Their daughter, Stella Rose Tannehill was born on September 29, 2018.