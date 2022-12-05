Meet Lamiya Lee, Los Angeles Rams QB John Wolford’s Girlfriend

John Wolford and Los Angeles Rams fans are still waiting for the breakout moment of his NFL career, and now the quarterback’s personal life is also in the spotlight. He went public with his current relationship a year ago and made it red carpet official after the Rams Super Bowl win. Since then, John Wolford’s girlfriend, Lamiya Lee, has been turning heads everywhere. Lee has been drawing attention on social media for her enterprising skills, fitness advice, travels, fashion, and delicious sweets. So we reveal more of her background in this Lamiya Lee wiki.

About Lamiya Lee Age 31 Years Birth September 6, 1991 Dallas, Texas Siblings Laila Lee, Macy J Lee, Lilly Lee Nationality American Job Fitness Trainer Owns For Baked Sake LLC, Lee Performance LLC Alumni DeVry University, College of Southern Nevada, Mansfield Legacy High School

Lamiya Lee’s Family

Lamiya Lee was born on September 6, 1991, and hails from Dallas, Texas. Currently, she and her three sisters’ work is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She grew up alongside her sisters, Laila Lee, Macy J. Lee, and Lilly Lee. The four sisters seemingly pursue modeling and social media influencing careers together.

Lamiya Lee’s Education and Career

After graduating from Mansfield Legacy High School, Lamiya Lee attended the College of Southern Nevada. She received an Associate of Science (AS) in General Sales, Merchandising, and Related Marketing Operations in 2012. She then received a Bachelor of Applied Science (BASc) in Technical Management from DeVry University in 2015.

While in Las Vegas, Lee worked at restaurants in different roles for several years. That experience translated into her own business, For Baked Sake LLC. She is the baker of this confectionary business in Vegas and Los Angeles.

As of 2021, Lamiya Lee is also a certified yoga and fitness trainer. She established Lee Performance LLC last year and is a personal trainer under it.

Lamiya Lee and John Wolford’s Relationship

John Wolford was born in Dallas before moving to Florida in high school. He played college football at Wake Forest when the New York Jets selected him in the 2018 NFL draft. He played in the short-lived AAF and signed with the Los Angeles Rams in 2019.

John Wolford and Lamiya Lee have been dating since June 2021. However, it’s unclear when and how they crossed paths and began seeing each other.

Wolford made their relationship Instagram official in September 2021, followed by Lee wishing her quarterback beau a happy birthday the following month. The entrepreneur was his date at the event celebrating the Rams’ Super Bowl win in 2021.