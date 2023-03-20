Meteorologist Kyle Dennis Leaving WSAV-TV News 3 in Savannah, GA

Kyle Dennis has been well-known as a weather forecaster since his school days. And now Savannah residents adore him for the precise and understandable way he presents weather reports. The meteorologist, however, has just announced his departure. Kyle Dennis is leaving WSAV-TV to pursue an opportunity with his fiancée, Rachel, in her home state. Those who rely on him for the weather report first thing in the morning are understandably upset and want to know more about his next career step. Read on to find what Kyle Dennis had to say about his exit from WSAV News 3.

Kyle Dennis’ Education and Career

Kyle Dennis has always been fascinated by the weather, even as a young boy growing up in Philadelphia. He became known as the class weatherman after correctly predicting a surprise snowstorm and an early dismissal from school while he was only in second grade.

Dennis earned a degree in meteorology in 2009 from Millersville University of Pennsylvania. He started in the industry at Independent News Network, a TV station in Davenport, Iowa, where he did weather forecasting for many local stations nationwide.

After spending a year in Iowa, Kyle Denis moved to Charleston, South Carolina, and joined WSAV-TV’s sister station, WCBD-TV. While in Charleston, the meteorologist reported on everything from tornadoes and ice storms to tropical storms and the 2015 floods.

Kyle Dennis joined the WSAV-TV News 3 team in August 2016. And his professionalism and expertise have won the hearts of Savannahians.

Kyle Dennis Exits WSAV-TV

Now after seven years, the meteorologist has announced his departure from the station. Kyle Dennis is leaving WSAV-TV and moving to Maine, his fiancée Rachel’s home state, to pursue a new opportunity.

Dennis and his fiancée, who met for the first time at Savannah Coffee Roasters Café, have been engaged since April 2021.

Moreover, the weather anchor will be at the station through St. Patrick’s Day. He officially signs off from WSAV News 3 during his morning broadcast on March 20, 2023.

So, what’s next for Kyle Dennis? Well, the meteorologist has not yet revealed details about his next career opportunity, so keep checking his social media for further updates.

Furthermore, the weathercaster will keep his social media page active to share his thoughts on any big storms ahead.