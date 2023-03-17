Gina Bullard Leaving KCTV: What Happened to Missouri Anchor?

Gina Bullard is a terrific morning news anchor at KCTV and has been an absolute blast to watch. However, she has been MIA for the last few months, which made fans wonder what happened to Gina Bullard and if she is leaving KCTV. Fortunately, Bullard has made a statement about her departure, putting an end to the speculation and uncertainty. Here’s what Gina has to say about her exit from KCTV.

Gina Bullard Leaves KCTV

Gina Bullard is a graduate of Eastern Connecticut State University who interned with WFSB TV during her time at the university. She was unable to obtain a reporting position after graduation, so she moved to New York City and began working for J. Crew Corporate as an executive assistant. She stayed there for four years and emerged a changed person, working alongside fashion industry icons.

The anchor successfully figured out her own story before telling other’s. She started her dream career when she joined WCAX-TV as a reporter in 2010 and was promoted to anchor position in 2012. She has anchored The: 30, which features in-depth interviews with Vermonters, from the day’s big issues to unique events and fun stories.

Gina joined KCTV as a traffic anchor and morning news anchor in 2016. And since then, she has always been the bright spot in the mornings for her followers. Therefore, when she disappeared from the broadcast, her followers got worried and wondered what had happened to their favorite anchor.

After all the mystery and silence, the anchor has finally spoken about what’s going on. Gina Bullard is leaving KCTV for a new adventure. She released her social media statement on March 14, 2023, and said, “ You’ve probably already noticed, but I have left KCTV5. Morning shift is a serious grind, and after years of waking up at 2 AM, it’s time for a new chapter.”

The station, too, released an update and said, “A member of our morning show has been missing for a few months. Some of you have been asking: “Where’s Gina?” We wanted to let you know that Gina has decided it’s time for a new chapter in her life.”

As far as what’s next, the anchor said, “It’s not goodbye…just ciao for now!”. So keep following her on her social media handles for further updates.