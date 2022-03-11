Krista Witiak Wiki: Facts about the Anchor of Fox21’s “Loving Living Local”

About Krista Witiak Age 25 Years Birth October 7, 1996 Siblings Brittany Witiak Parents Shelley Witiak (Mother), William Witiak (Father) Alumni Florida State University Works For Fox21

Krista Witiak came to Colorado Springs after college and soon became at home with the local community. The host of Loving Living Local on Fox21 has become a resident lifestyle expert of Southern Colorado with her engaging personality and charm. Witiak is the prime example of a broadcast journalist keeping up with the changing nature of the industry. Her work is worth the spotlight in this Krista Witiak wiki.

Krista Witiak’s Family

Krista Rose Witiak was born on October 7, 1996, and hails from Florida. She is one of two daughters born to Shelley and William Witiak.

She has a sister, Brittany, who is currently working on her master’s in management at the University of Florida. She is currently doing an internship in New York. Their mom, Shelley, works for the Disney Cruise Line.

Krista mentioned that her father worked in the broadcast business too. “My dad was also in television back in the day so some say it’s in my blood,” she stated.

Krista Witiak’s Career

With the goal of pursuing broadcast journalism, Krista Witiak enrolled in Florida State University. There she made the most of Seminole Productions and Seminole Sports Magazine. She graduated in 2019 with a BS in communication and media studies.

Before that she had experience working as a lifeguard. She also worked at Fox21 in Colorado the first time in 2017 when she got an internship there.

Witiak’s also worked at WVFS Tallahassee – 89.7FM while in college. she was a sports announcer at FSU Radio from 2015 to 2020.

Her first job out of college brought her back to Fox21 in Colorado Springs in 2019. With the growing news viewership on phones, the station began expanding into the digital platform and Krista Witiak became one of their most-watched digital news reporters.

Since 2021, she’s been a reporter and anchor on Fox21’s lifestyle show. As the host of Loving Living Local, she’s become one the most endeared personalities in Southern Colorado.