Who Is Kevin Pillar’s Wife? Meet the Dodgers WAG, Amanda Gulyas

Kevin Pillar will sit out the rest of the 2022 season as he gets surgery for a shoulder injury. This recent news on the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder has turned the spotlight on his family too. Fans want to know more about Kevin Pillar’s wife, Amanda Gulyas. His MLB career entails a lot of traveling, hectic schedules, and injuries. Amanda has been with him through all the ups and downs while staying lowkey. We reveal more about this WAG in this Amanda Gulyas wiki.

Amanda Gulyas’ Family

Amanda Gulyas was born on July 13, 1989 in Lancaster. The California native grew up in El Dorado Hills.

She is the older of two children born to Leah and Mike Gulyas. She has a younger brother, Cody Gulyas.

Amanda Gulyas’ Education

Gulyas was an athlete herself. She played soccer at Oak Ridge High School where she graduated from in 2007.

She went on to attend Consumnes River College where she was dubbed the “Scholar Baller” for achievements in soccer and academics. She even scored two goals in one season and led her team to a second place finish.

Gulyas later transferred to California State University, Dominguez Hills. She was on the 2009 soccer team roster and majored in communications and advertising.

Amanda Gulyas and Kevin Pillar’s Relationship and Kids

West Hills native, Kevin Pillar attended CSUDH where he played for the Toros baseball team. There he met soccer athlete, Amanda Gulyas and they began dating.

Pillar was called up to the majors by the Toronto Blue Jays in 2013. The college sweethearts married on October 18, 2014.

Amanda gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Kobie Rae Pillar, on October 10, 2017. She was named after the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant who the outfielder idolised as a sports hero growing up.

They welcomed their second child, a son they named Jetson Michael Pillar, on April 14, 2020.