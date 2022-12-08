Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

About Kendra Randle Known As Kendra Shaw Age 29 Years Birth July 6, 1993 Kentucky Spouse Julius Randle (2017-present) Children Kyden Randle (born December 23, 2016), Jayce Carter Randle (born October 8, 2021) Siblings Jenna Rae Swain, Mikayla Rae Wilson, Harlee Shaw, Emilee Shaw Parents Shannon Jones (Mother), Kenny Ray Shaw Jr. (Father) Nationality American Job Entrepreneur Owns Kalore Alumni University of Kentucky

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks team to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws their fair amount of attention. Especially Kendra Randle, Julius Randle’s wife. Kendra has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business. All while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.

Kendra Randle’s Family

Kendra Jae Shaw was born on July 6, 1993 and hails from Kentucky. She is the daughter of Shannon Jones and Kenny Ray Shaw Jr.

Kendra initially grew up in Williamsburg. She later moved to Lexington when Shannon got a promotion at her job.

Kenny Ray Shaw Jr passed away in September 2022. He is survived by his wife, Melissa Wilson Shaw; and his five children Kendra Randle, Jenna Rae Swain, Mikayla Rae Wilson, Harlee Shaw and Emilee Shaw; their respective partners and children.

Kendra Randle’s Education and Career

Kendra Shaw attended Boston Elementary School in Williamsburg before she moved to Lexington where she played basketball at Lexington Catholic High School. She worked at a Victoria’s Secret store when she was 16.

She went on to study fashion and merchandising at the University of Kentucky from 2011 to 2014 and also competed in the Bluegrass Teen pageant. Kendra is a self-proclaimed tomboy with a lifelong interest in fashion which she pursued after college.

When she and Julius Randle settled in Los Angeles, she interned with Michael Costello, the designer and Project Runway star. She called the opportunity a “dream.

She put the dream on hold to focus on motherhood and traveling to support her NBA pro husband. After some time, she decided to return to fashion as a career on a big scale, launching her clothing line Kalore in October 2020.

Kendra Randle and Julius Randle’s Relationship and Kids

Kentucky student, Kendra Shaw was at her 20th birthday party when a friend arrived with a tall stranger to the party. That party crasher was Kentucky Wildcats basketball star, Julius Randle.

It was his polite manners, unusual for a college jock, that impressed Kendra. Before the party ended, Julius asked Kendra out to dinner.

They communicated through phonecalls for a while. A year since their first meeting, they were exclusively dating.

When the Los Angeles Lakers selected Randle in the 2014 NBA draft, Kendra moved to California with him. Shortly after the couple found out they’re expecting their first child together, Julius Randle proposed to Kendra Shaw in 2015 in Greece.

Their son, Kyden Randle, was born on December 23, 2016. At seven months and in his decorated wagon, Kyden was the scene-stealer at Kendra and Julius’ wedding on August 3, 2017.

Their second son, Jayce Carter Randle was born on October 8, 2021. Shortly after Jayce’s first birthday, his big brother Kyden had a viral moment when he along with other Knicks fans got emotional after his dad’s team lost a game.