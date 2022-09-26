Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee for less than three years but highlighting local sports has made her popular in the community. That’s why WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is taking her away from the Rocky Top community too. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.

Kellyanne Stitts Exits WATE 6

Cleveland native, Kellyanne Stitts earned her bachelors degree in sports and journalism from Ohio University in 2018. During her time in college she had acquired broad experience in media.

She was a writer in publications, interned at local news stations, was a camera operator at an ESPN affiliate, and was a peer tutor in the campus athletics department. She also had an extended stretch as a sports journalist at WOUB Public Media.

Advertisement

In her initial career, Stitts joined Spectrum Sports as an intern, and later worked as a media manager and studio host. She also had a short stint as the team reporter for the Columbus Destroyers in the Arena Football League and freelanced with BCSN. She would return to Spectrum after college and featured on on-camera more.

I have received an amazing opportunity to cover sports in my home state of Ohio. I will be joining WSYX (@wsyx6) in Columbus, Ohio. I am super excited to return to my Buckeye roots and join the talented Clay Hall @claywsyx6 and team!! — Kellyanne Stitts (@KellyanneStitts) September 25, 2022

Stitt left her home state for the first time to move to Knoxville, Tennessee in 2020. She debuted on WATE 6 On Your Side as a sports reporter and anchor a month before the pandemic impacted all sports events.

Advertisement

Nonetheless, Stitt turned a spotlight on the local sports scene, including student-athletes and other incredible stories. Families and fans of these athletes have often expressed their gratitude to her for bringing attention to the young athletes.

Advertisement

Now Kellyanne Stitt is ready for the next step of her career closer to her home. She wrapped her last day on air at WATE 6 on September 25.

After signing out for the last time at Knoxville, Stitt is heading back to Ohio, to her Buckeye roots. She is joining WSYX in Columbus with sports director, Clay Hall.

Also Read: Mary Yoon Leaving Fox 11: Where Is the L.A. Meteorologist Going?

Advertisement

Stitt hasn’t revealed when her first day at WSYX is. Keep your eyes peeled on her social media for more details.