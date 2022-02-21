Katie Donovan Wiki: Facts about the WLWT Meteorologist

About Katie Donovan Age 30 Years Birth November 30, 1991 Ohio Gender Female Spouse Andrew Wright (June 26, 2021 - Now) Children Magnolia “Maggie” Marie (born on January 17, 2020) Siblings Seth (Brother) Nationality American Job Meteorologist Alumni Mississippi State University Works For WLWT News 5

Katie Donovan is the latest addition to the lineup at WLWT News 5. However, she’s no stranger to the Queen City. Cincinnati born and bred, this meteorologist is now covering the weather forecasts on the station she grew up watching. While she brings the latest weather updates to WLWT viewers, Donovan engages her social media followers with glimpses into her life outside the studio. Her new followers want to know more about the weatherwoman’s roots in the city, which we reveal in this Katie Donovan wiki.

Katie Donovan’s Family

Katie Donovan reportedly was born on November 30, 1991, and is a native of Ohio. She grew up in Norwood alongside her five brothers and a sister.

One of Katie’s brothers, Seth, serves in the Norwood Fire Department. She celebrated the day he was sworn in in 2021.

Advertisement

Katie Donovan’s Career

While Katie Donovan was attending the College of Mount St. Joseph, she worked at Cincinnati’s WXIX as a news content specialist and weather assistant, per her LinkedIn. She earned her bachelor’s degree in communication and new media studies in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Donovan (@wxladykatie)

Advertisement

Soon after, she studied broadcast meteorology at Mississippi State University, earning her certification in 2017. Before that, she had already gained experience doing weekend weather forecasts and general reporting at Zanesville’s WHIZ and the weekend forecasts at KWQC in Davenport, Iowa.

Advertisement

The certified meteorologist moved to Colorado in 2017. She started in the weekend evening weather slot at KRDO before doing weekday forecasts until mid-2020.

Donovan then returned to Ohio and freelanced as a meteorologist in the Columbus area. In 2021, she moved back to her hometown when she joined the weather team at WLWT News 5, the station she grew up watching.

Katie Donovan’s Husband and Children

Katie Donovan is in a relationship with former military veteran-turned-news producer, Andrew Wright. The Ashford University graduate was previously a producer at KRDO and currently holds the same position at Spectrum in Columbus.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Donovan (@wxladykatie) Advertisement

The couple had set a 2020 wedding date, which they postponed to 2021. They married on June 26, 2021, in Kentucky.

Donovan and Wright welcomed their first child, a daughter named Magnolia “Maggie” Marie, on January 17, 2020.

Also Read: Kristin Crowley Wiki: Facts about the 11Alive Reporter

When the meteorologist and the producer moved from Colorado to Ohio, they documented their road-trip in an online vlog series, Tails from the Trails.