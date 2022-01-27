Kristin Crowley Wiki: Facts about the 11Alive Reporter

Kristin Crowley came to Atlanta’s 11Alive in 2021 on the heels of an accomplished career. The award-winning anchor and investigative reporter has used the media to advocate for causes she strongly stands for, including social justice, human rights, and animal welfare. Atlanta residents want to know more about who Kristin Crowley is and her background beyond the news studio. Find out about this inspiring journalist in Kristin Crowley’s wiki.

About Kristin Crowley Age 36 Years Birth June 15, 1985 Downers Grove, Illinois Gender Female Spouse Josh Morgan (September 20, 2014 - Now) Siblings Jennifer Crowley (Sister) Parents Pat Crowley (Father), Christine Crowley (Mother) Nationality American Job Investigative Reporter Alumni Columbia College Chicago Awards Emmy Awards Works For 11Alive

Kristin Crowley’s Family

Kristin Crowley was born on June 15, 1985, and is one of two children born to Pat and Christine Crowley. The family is based in Downers Grove, Illinois.

Kristin’s father Pat is a LED systems designer for commercial buildings. Her sister, Jennifer Crowley, is based in San Diego.

Advertisement

Kristin Crowley’s Career

An alum of North High School in Downers Grove, Kristin Crowley was a soccer athlete in her student life. She initially attended College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn from 2003 to 2004. She was always drawn to writing, and her soccer coach suggested that enrolling in the journalism course was a good fit for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kristin Crowley (@kcrowley15)

Advertisement

While at DuPage, she got her first taste of the job with an internship at 103.5 Kiss-FM in Chicago. She later transferred to Columbia College Chicago and did an internship at ABC 7 News Chicago. She graduated from there with a BA in journalism in 2006.

Advertisement

One of Crowley’s earliest jobs was at WFLD, where she was a production assistant, field producer, and web reporter. After less than a year, she moved to Indiana where she was a reporter at the Lafayette station, WLFI. From there, she was a reporter at WLUK in Green Bay, Wisconsin, for over two years and then an anchor at WSIL in southern Illinois.

Crowley’s most prominent journalistic work came from WREX in Rockford, Illinois. She was the evening anchor there from 2013 to 2021 before coming to Atlanta, Georgia’s 11Alive last year.

This investigative reporter has won multiple awards, including Emmy Awards, for her work. One of her earliest awards was given for uncovering the abuse at a facility for troubled children, which led to the facility shutting down.

Advertisement

Kristin Crowley’s Husband

Kristin Crowley married Josh Morgan on September 20, 2014. They met as a result of their jobs in the broadcast industry.

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Kristin Crowley (@kcrowley15)

Morgan is a media studies graduate of Alma College and Spring Arbor University. He began his career as a producer at Wisconsin’s WLUK and later worked alongside Crowley at WREX where he rose to VP and General Manager. As Crowley’s career brought her to Atlanta, Morgan currently serves as the director of digital media at CBS46.

Also Read: Austin Grieb Wiki: Facts about WRDW Anchor Laura Warren’s Husband

The couple are champions for social justice and animal rights. They adopted rescue dogs and use the media to raise awareness for the causes they support.