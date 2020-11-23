Kate Bedingfield Wiki: Facts about Joe Biden’s Staffer

About Katherine Joan Bedingfield Age 39 Years Birth October 29, 1981 Atlanta, Georgia Spouse David Kieve 12th Jan 2013 - now Children Hugh, Margot Parents Sid Bedingfield, Dana Bedingfield Address Washington DC Alumni University of Virginia Works For Joe Biden campaign manager and communications director Worked previously as Director of Strategic Communications (Motion Pictures Association of America) Deputy Director of Media Affairs (White House) Communication Director (VP Joe Biden 2015)

Kate Bedingfield has come from working for the Obama administration to working with the Biden-Harris presidential campaign, and is once again on the path to the White house. The daughter of a former CNN-er has been lending her political communications expertise to Joe Biden since he was the veep. And rumor has it that she could be a key White House staffer when Biden enters the Oval Office in 2021. Who is this senior Biden official? Our Kate Bedingfield wiki will answer that.

Kate Bedingfield’s Family

Born Katherine Joan Bedingfield on October 29, 1981, she is the daughter of Sid and Dana Bedingfield. Kate, a native of Atlanta, Georgia, has been a longtime resident of Washington, D.C., while her parents are currently based in Minnesota.

Her father, Sid Bedingfield, is a graduate of Florida State University and the University of South Carolina (USC), where he earned a master’s degree in communication in 2010. He also served as a visiting professor in the USC School of Journalism and Mass Communication from 2007 to 2014. He was the senior VP of CNN Productions until 2005, and is currently an assistant professor at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Kate’s mother, Dana Bedingfield, is a freelance social media consultant. She helps businesses and companies develop social media marketing strategies.

Kate Bedingfield’s Career

Bedingfield graduated from the University of Virginia. Her career has largely been based in Washington, D.C.

She served as the director of strategic communications for the Motion Pictures Association of America (MPAA). She later served as the VP of corporate communications for MPAA before moving to Joe Biden’s office.

Kate Bedingfield worked in the White House during the Obama administration. Her term there earned Joe Biden’s trust as a reliable member of the staff.

She was appointed as the vice president’s communications director in 2015. Prior to that, she was an associate communications director at the White House and also served as the Deputy Director of Media Affairs and the Director of Response.

“Kate is a talented individual who brings a range of communications experience to the team,” Biden said at that time. “She will be a key advisor to me, a terrific asset to our office, and an important member of the entire White House organization.”

Bedingfield has continued to work with Biden, including in his successful 2020 presidential campaign. She was both campaign manager and communications director, responsible for creating Biden’s media and message strategy.

Kate Bedingfield’s Husband and Children

Kate Bedingfield married David Kieve on January 12, 2013. They are parents to two children—a son named Hugh (born 2014) and a daughter, Margot (born 2018).

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the Biden-Harris campaign team to work from home, including Bedingfield. And there were more than a few Zoom meetings with Biden and Kamala Harris where Hugh and Margot interrupted.

But working mom Kate said, “I have never once worried when the kids Zoom-bomb a conference call with him, because if anyone understands the realities of juggling work and family, it’s my boss [Joe Biden].”