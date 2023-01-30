Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.

Justin McKee to Exit WSLS-TV

Justin McKee spent his childhood in central North Carolina, so he witnessed everything from hurricanes and summer heat waves to snow and ice storms as a child. Raleigh’s 20” snowstorm in January 2000 was the most memorable for him.

Subsequently, McKee earned a BS in meteorology from North Carolina State University in 2014 and finished a minor in environmental science when he was in Raleigh. Before that, he gained a valuable work experience as an intern at Spectrum Networks.

In 2015, he landed his first position as a weekend meteorologist at Rochester, Minnesota’s KTTC-TV. McKee then relocated to Wilmington, North Carolina, in 2017 and joined WWAY-TV as a weekend meteorologist.

McKee joined WSLS 10 in February 2020. And he gives the weather report on 10 News on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. Throughout the week, he also covers for other meteorologists.

The beautiful Roanoke area has its own challenges when it comes to forecasts. He has seen it all in his career, from covering many hurricanes in North Carolina’s coastal regions to blizzards and harsh cold in Minnesota.

And now Justin McKee is leaving WSLS-TV for an exciting opportunity. He has accepted an offer from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality to work as a meteorologist in the air quality division.

Given that this is a government position, his TV news career will likely end, at least temporarily. His official last day at the station has yet to be revealed.

The meteorologist has hinted at keeping his Facebook page active after his exit from the station. So, be sure to stay connected with him on social media.