Julie O’Neill Leaving WCPO-TV: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

The residents of Cincinnati have relied on Julie O’Neill as their go-to source for the past 27 years. Julie quickly established herself as a regular in people’s homes and morning routine. However, folks were concerned when she remained missing from the broadcast for several days. Now, the news is out that Julie O’Neill is leaving WCPO-TV. Learn what happened and her future plans here.

Julie O’Neill Exits WCPO-TV

Julie O’Neill went to St Josephs’s Academy. She graduated with a B.A. in broadcast journalism with a minor in music from Louisiana State University in 1992. Also, Julie studied musical theatre at the College-Conservatory of Music at the University of Cincinnati and vocal music at Centenary College of Louisiana before she graduated.

In 1991, the veteran anchor got her first job as a morning news anchor/reporter at WAFB TV in Baton Rouge, LA. She moved to WSVN-TV in Miami, Florida as a child watch reporter in 1994. After a year, she moved to Cincinnati and joined WCPO-TV as a morning news anchor.

Julie O’Neill hosted WCPO-morning TV’s Good Morning Tri-State for 27 years. She also interviewed Garth Brooks, country music singer and songwriter, ahead of his shows in Cincinnati in 2022.

Julie was connected with the people on a very personal level. And when they heard that Julie O’Neill was leaving WCPO-TV, they were disappointed. Julie did not directly announce her departure from the WCPO-TV. According to a report, the news director of WCPO-TV, Barry Fulmer, informed about Julie’s exit in a personal announcement to staffers.

The WCPO team decided that Julie O’Neill would no longer be an anchor on the morning show. They spoke with her and gave her a few options. However, it seems she decided to leave the station. She was missing from the broadcast for the last few days, which worried her fans.

Moreover, this incident reminded fans of Katherine Nero, who also departed the station in 2018. There was a discussion about this on social media.

Now, people are hoping to hear more from Julie O’Neill. She hasn’t posted on Facebook since September 12, 2022. And her Twitter account and bio on the WCPO website are both down.