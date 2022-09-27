Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.

Jodi Long to Exit WHO 13 News

Although Jodi Long was born in Illinois, she considers herself a native of Iowa. She went to Ankeny High School until 2009. In 2012, she earned a bachelor’s degree in electronic media communication from the University of Northwestern in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Long spent three months as an intern with WHO 13 News before graduating. Previously, she produced and anchored for Eagle 7 News, an award-winning campus TV station at Northwestern.

Advertisement

In 2013, she became a general assignment reporter at WHO 13 News. She is also an anchor of Today in Iowa, which broadcasts weekly from 4:30 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. The WHO 13 news team and Des Moines residents have watched the anchor grow up at the station over the last decade.

The Twin Triathlon, storm chasing in Winterset, the Lake City tornado, and many more noteworthy stories have all been reported by her.

When viewers discovered that Jodi Long was leaving WHO 13, they were understandably sad. She announced her departure on Facebook on September 26, 2022. She is leaving the station following the birth of her second child. Her final goodbye on air will be on September 28, 2022, at 6:00 a.m.

Long will begin working as the health equity director for Healthy Birth Day, Inc.’s Count the Kicks in October 2022. She has been associated with this non-profit organization for a long time. It is a stillbirth prevention public health campaign to save babies.

Advertisement

Also Read: Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Advertisement

About leaving television, Jodi Long says, “I’ll miss elements of television news for sure, but the story of saving babies is the story I want to tell right now.”