Meet Former NBA Star, Coppin State HC Juan Dixon’s Wife, Robyn Dixon

About Robyn Dixon Age 43 Years Birth March 31, 1979 Maryland Spouse Juan Dixon (2005-2012) (2022-present) Children Corey (2008), Carter (2010) Siblings Marc Marcel Parents Gladys aka Gigi (Mother), Guy Bragg (Father) Nationality American Job Reality Star Alumni McDonough High School, University of Maryland Works For RHOP

After six seasons, Coppin State University has parted ways with head basketball coach Juan Dixon. So far, the former NBA star and All-America player at Maryland has had a busy year on the job and in his personal life. Dixon revealed last month that he had remarried his wife for a second time in 2022. The high-school sweethearts share a unique relationship and are always in the limelight and sometimes even receive backlash from followers. Many are curious about Juan Dixon’s wife, Robyn Dixon, a RHOP star, and their romantic life. So, we deep dive into her background in this Robyn Dixon wiki.

Robyn Dixon’s Family

Robyn Dixon was born on March 31, 1979, to Gladys Bragg (aka Gigi) and Guy Bragg in Maryland. Her mom, a former college professor, owns Specialty Marketing and Printing. Meanwhile, her dad, a retired dentist, is a jazz musician and co-founder of Sterling Silver Jazz Quintet.

In 2010, Guy Bragg’s jazz group recorded an album, Never Too Late, featuring several original songs he wrote and composed. He is also serving as a health administrator at Morehouse School of Medicine.

Advertisement

The Braggs, who have been married for 50 years, have appeared on several episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) since its premiere.

Robyn Dixon also has a brother named Marc Marcel, an artist and CEO at Marc My Words Productions. The reality star has called her brother one of the most consciously aware artists ever. So far, Marcel has performed in eight countries, published five books, produced 19 spoken word CDs, and 20 books of poetry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robyn Dixon (@robyndixon10) Advertisement

Advertisement

Robyn Dixon’s Education and Career

Robyn Dixon (nee Robyn Bragg) went to McDonough High School. In 2000, she earned a degree in business marketing from the University of Maryland.

When the UMD graduate married Juan Dixon in 2005, he was a professional athlete. However, the couple experienced financial storms as they were unprepared for the future.

According to WOE Magazine, Robyn Dixon was a housewife then and worked as a part-timer with TAA PR, a public relations and communications service agency in Washington, DC, to support her husband. She quickly moved to a full-time position by expanding her PR gig.

Advertisement

In 2015, the couple had to deal with bankruptcy after being scammed by a close friend of the basketball player’s wife. While the Dixons were dealing with these difficulties, the producers from RHOP approached the PR professional for the show.

Robyn Dixon saw this as a chance to support others by sharing her real experience. Meanwhile, her husband also agreed to do the show as she has always supported him throughout his career. So, she joined the show in 2016 as one of the original cast members.

Before that, Juan Dixon’s wife, Robyn Dixon, was a cast member in the film Wolf Creek 2. Andi n 2017, she played the role of Donna in the movie, Never Fall in Love.

Advertisement

The actress is also the owner and brains behind the entrepreneurial empowerment event called She is Empowered. The gorgeous entrepreneur partnered with a beauty product line, SWL Collection, with her lip gloss line.

Moreover, Robyn Dixon launched her chic satin-lined fashion caps called Embellished and is also a real estate investor who has worked with her mentor, Marcel Umphrey.

Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s Relationship and Kids

The couple met when Juan Dixon was a star athlete at a rival school when they were both in high school. The former basketball player lost his parents to AIDS when he was a teenager, and the Braggs supported him throughout this traumatic time.

In 1996, the two fell in love and decided to attend college together. Juan Dixon became a professional player for the Washington Wizards after he graduated. And in 2005, the point guard signed with Portland Trail Blazers as a free agent. That same year, the couple got married and settled in Maryland.

The Dixons welcomed their first child, Corey Wade Dixon, on March 21, 2008, followed by a second son, Carter Dixon, in 2010. However, the couple decided to part ways in 2012 and filed for a divorce. They share a unique relationship, as despite their divorce, the couple continued to live together while co-parenting their kids.

When RHOP premiered in 2016, the former Coppin State University coach was featured on the reality show. Shortly after, Robyn Dixon opened up about the reasons behind their split and revealed there was some infidelity.

While rekindling their relationship, Juan Dixon proposed to his former wife for the second time in December 2020 with the help of her friend, Gizelle Bryant. He bought a morganite ring for the occasion.

“What a journey! Our story is deep and our love for each other is even deeper. Thank you to those who have shown love and support,” the RHOP star wrote on Instagram while announcing her engagement.

On August 24, 2022, the pair married in an intimate wedding held at The Bayfront Club in Edgemere, Maryland. Although the wedding details were not made public, fans finally got to see moments of their ceremony during the RHOP season 7 finale. However, multiple outlets had reported that the duo had tied the nuptial knot for the second time before the finale aired.

On February 6, 2023, Robyn Dixon shared a picture from their wedding and said, “Our way, our why.”

Also Read: Meet Former Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson’s Girlfriend, Giselle Devot

The RHOP star also disclosed her husband’s cheating allegations in January 2023. She knew about her husband’s alleged infidelity before RHOP season 7

According to People magazine, Robyn Dixon said that her husband did talk with another woman on Instagram during the pandemic out of boredom. But they never dated or flew anywhere.