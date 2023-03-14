Meet Ex-Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson’s Girlfriend, Giselle Devot

About Giselle Devot Age 28 Years Birth January 13, 1995 McDonough, Georgia Siblings Brian Parents Gina M Devot (Mother) Nationality American Job HR business partner Alumni Henry County High School, Georgia Southern University Works For Sotheby's Related To Greg Devot

According to reports, Cleveland Browns have made their first major acquisition by agreeing to sign a four-year deal worth $57 million with Vikings free agent Dalvin Tomlinson, including $27.5 million guaranteed. Dalvin will undoubtedly add a plethora of experience to Brown’s starting lineup. The supporters excitedly shared their joy on social media after hearing the news. The defensive tackle’s love life, in particular, piqued their interest. Well, Dalvin Tomlinson’s girlfriend, Giselle Devot, is his high-school sweetheart and has been by his side through thick and thin. We reveal her full biography in this Giselle Devot wiki.

Giselle Devot’s Family

Giselle Devot was born on January 13, 1995, to Gina M Devot in McDonough, Georgia. She was raised alongside her brother Brian Devot, a chemical specialist at US Army. Brian is married to Valery Devot. Also, she is related to Greg Devot.

Giselle Devot’s Education and Career

Like her beau, Giselle Devot also attended Henry County High School in McDonough, Georgia. After that, she studied communication studies at Georgia Southern University until 2016. She also made it to the dean’s list for excellence in academics.

In 2018, the WAG earned her master’s degree in communication studies from Texas State University. While in university, she was a basic course administrator and worked directly with graduate assistants and adjunct teachers to coach them on executing tasks, from grading to managing student relations.

After graduating, Giselle worked as a human resource assistant with Minigrip LLC in Seguin and Sotheby’s in New York. She is currently working as a human resources business partner with Ascential.

Giselle Devot and Dalvin Tomlinson’s Relationship

Giselle and Dalvin met in middle school and were best friends in high school. They began dating in their senior year at Henry County High School. The two maintained a long-distance relationship as Dalvin starred on the Gridiron in Alabama while Giselle pursued her studies. She was frequently spotted at Alabama games.

The NFL player had suffered a torn ACL while playing for his soccer team in high school. At that time, she stuck by his side to be a rock for him. The player wrote a heartfelt post for his ladylove in 2013 and said, “a year ago this girl was helping me learn how to walk nd has been through a lot with me she was with me at wen I started all over nd she has supported me through so much I love this crazy girl nd it has been a great year nd I hope to see many more.”

While talking to the New York Post in 2020, Dalvin said that Devot is super-smart and a beautiful woman. And he taught her many football rules, as she was not interested in it.

The couple got engaged in July 2021. The footballer was planning since March 2020, but the pandemic halted life in New York. Finally, he proposed to her on a dinner date on the rooftop.