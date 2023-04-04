Joshua Short Leaving KDVR Fox31: Where Is the Colorado News Anchor Going?

Joshua Short has been reporting all the latest happenings in Denver, Colorado for over a year and his dynamic personality has left a mark on the local community. Now the journalist is heading back to his old stomping grounds. Joshua Short is leaving KDVR Fox31 at the end of April. Since his announcement, his followers want to know where he is going next and if his new job would keep him in Colorado airwaves. Find out what Joshua Short said about his upcoming departure from KDVR here.

Joshua Short Heading Back to Indiana

Chicago native, Joshua Short studied broadcast journalism at Columbia College Chicago from 2013 to 2017. He did multiple internships and also worked as a Chicago tour guide during that time.

His first professional broadcast job after college was in South Bend, Indiana. He was anchoring and reporting at WNDU from 2017 to 2021. He had a viral moment when he was prepared to report on the Black Friday frenzy at the crack of dawn only to be sorely disappointed no shoppers showed up at the mall.

After four years of reporting in Indiana, Short decided to move on in 2021. He squashed all rumors that he was fired or leaving on a bitter note and said it was his decision to leave WNDU.

He came to Denver, Colorado from South Bend in 2021. He brought the same panache and humor to KDVR Fox31 as an anchor and reporter.

And it was fun while it lasted. Joshua Short is going to say goodbye to the Mile High City shortly.

He announced on social media that he will be leaving Fox31 and Denver at the end of this month. he hasn’t stated when his last day on air here will be yet.

After signing off from KDVR, Short is heading back to South Bend. He’s accepted a position at WNDU again but this time he’s going to have a later “wake-up call” than his previous job.

The move will also bring him closer to friends and family and old colleagues. He is yet to reveal more details about his next job.

In the meantime, Fox31 viewers get about a month of Joshua Short’s humor. Until then keep your eyes peeled on his social media for further updates.