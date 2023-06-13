Meet Trey Frahm, the Cornhuskers Pitcher Dating WCWS Star Jordy Bahl

About Trey Frahm Age 21 Years Birth September 3, 2001 Nebraska Siblings Cecelia Frahm, Hayven Parents Theresa Speicher Coufal (Mother), Rusty Frahm (Father) Nationality American Alumni Elkhorn High School, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Jordy Bahl entered the transfer portal after helping the Oklahoma Sooners win the team’s third consecutive Women’s College World Series (WCWS) in her first college season. The pitcher intends to continue her collegiate career in her native Nebraska. While she hasn’t committed to a new D1 program, speculation is rife that she might be inclined to the Cornhuskers for a special reason. Jordy Bahl’s boyfriend, Trey Frahm, is a pitcher on the college’s baseball team. They’ve been going strong in a long-distance relationship, but now they could be on the same campus. So, we reveal more about her baseball-playing beau in this Trey Frahm wiki.

Trey Frahm’s Family

Trey Frahm was born on September 3, 2001, and is a native of Nebraska. His parents are Rusty Frahm and Theresa Speicher Coufal. But they are separated, and he has a stepmom, Amy Melichar Frahm.

He grew up in Elkhorn with two siblings, a sister named Cecelia Frahm and little sis Hayven, who was born in 2019.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trey Frahm (@treyfrahm)

Trey Frahm’s Education and Career

Frahm has been an outstanding baseball athlete since he was a student at Elkhorn High School. He initially committed to Kansas State but decided to attend the College of Southern Nevada after high school.

Advertisement

After one season at CSN, Frahm returned to his native Nebraska. He transferred to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Advertisement

Trey Frahm and Jordy Bahl’s Relationship

Jordyn “Jordy” Bahl, from Papillon, Nebraska, made her collegiate debut with the University of Oklahoma in February 2022. A few months later, she was officially dating Nebraska pitcher Trey Frahm.

The athletic couple celebrated one year together in May 2023. Frahm traveled to Oklahoma to support her during her games, and Bahl celebrated her baseball beau’s 21st birthday with the Frahm family.

Also Read: Meet Philadelphia Flyers LW Noah Cates’ Girlfriend, Carlie Mies

Advertisement

Fans would love to know if the couple trains with each other or give each other tips to improve their game. Or if baseball is part of their conversations at all.

However, that remains a mystery as neither Bahl nor Frahm has publicly commented on each other’s skills on the field.