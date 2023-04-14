Meet Minnesota Vikings Jordan Hicks’ Wife, Ivana Hicks

About Ivana Hicks Age 32 Years Birth February 9, 1991 Austin, Texas Spouse Jordan Hicks (2017-Present) Children Ayven, Lukah, Taliya Parents Tia Hope (Mother) Nationality American Job Animal Advocate Alumni University of Texas at Austin

Middle linebacker Jordan Hicks plays for the Minnesota Vikings of the National Football League. The star player is happily married to his long-time girlfriend giving major couple goals to others. The couple has seen plenty of highs and lows, but his strong, loving, courageous, and selfless wife always stood by him. Jordan Hicks’ wife, Ivana Hicks, is a perfect example of beauty inside and outside. Get to know more about her in this Ivana Hicks wiki.

Ivana Hicks’ Family

Ivana Hicks was born on February 9, 1991, to Tia Hope in Austin, Texas. Not much is known about her family; however, she often mentions her mom on social media.

The WAG, also known as Ivana Karyhn and Ivana Rodriguez, was raised in Austin and currently splits her time between Austin and Minnesota, where her husband works.

Ivana Hicks’ Education and Career

Ivana Hicks studied international relations and global studies at the University of Texas at Austin and graduated in 2013.

She is a lifestyle blogger and an animal advocate. Jordan Hicks’ wife is passionate about traveling, beauty, interior design, and motherhood. She shares all these in her blog; the WAG has shared the home décor of both her homes and her pregnancy journey in her blog.

Similarly, Ivana is also a passionate animal advocate. Jordan and his wife are passionate about helping animals and frequently donate to rescue organizations, particularly in their native place in Austin. They also have three dogs of their own Napoleon, Precious, and Blue.

The blogger is vocal about her feelings for animals on her Facebook profile.

Ivana Hicks and Jordan Hicks’ Relationship and Kids

Ivana and Jordan met at college, and it was there that their relationship took off. The couple has been very open about their relationship right from the beginning.

When Jordan relocated to Philadelphia to play for the Eagles, the couple had a long-distance relationship. The lovebirds began the next chapter of their life when Jordan popped the question to his then-girlfriend in June 2016.

They engaged in the Turks and Caicos Islands while on vacation. It was a surprise from the NFL player, which he had planned long before they traveled to the island. Being in a long-distance relationship, they got together while on vacation in the Turks & Caicos Islands. That night, the pair went to a restaurant called Coco Bistro to celebrate their engagement.

After a year, Ivana and Jordan married in a dream wedding on June 24. The couple has three kids together Ayven (August 31, 2018), Lukah (October 10, 2019), and Taliya (December 2021).