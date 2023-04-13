Meet Haleigh Broucher, the Model Dating Chicago Bulls, Alex Caruso

About Haleigh Broucher Age 26 Years Birth January 24, 1997 Village Mills, Texas Parents James Broucher (Father), Lindsey Chapman-Broucher (Mother) Nationality American Job Model Owns Evoke Collection Alumni Texas A&M University

Chicago Bulls’ Alex Caruso is a defensive stalwart who has shown himself as a dominant player. On April 12, 2023, he played a masterful game against the Toronto Raptors that showcased his talents. His girlfriend was quick to appreciate him and also posted an Instagram story. Well, only a few people know about the famous girlfriend of this player. Alex Caruso’s girlfriend, Haleigh Broucher, is a public figure who has also appeared on Big Brother 20. Get to know more about the diva in this Haleigh Broucher wiki.

Haleigh Broucher’s Family

Haleigh Broucher was born on January 24, 1997, to James Broucher and Lindsey Chapman-Broucher. She was born in Village Mills, Texas, and has also lived in College Station, Texas.

After finishing her education at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas, Haleigh’s mom entered the field of respiratory therapy and has been working as a therapist.

The WAG is very close to her family, especially her mother, who is her strength. In an interview, she also disclosed that her dad suffers from mental illness. She also revealed that her dad is a cancer survivor in a social media post in October 2014.

Haleigh Broucher’s Education and Career

Haleigh graduated from her dream college, Texas A&M University, in 2019. While studying at the university, she appeared as the youngest houseguest in Big Brother season 20.

Broucher spent three tumultuous weeks on the show, after which she was evicted. She, Tyler, and Brett Robinson were all up for America’s Favorite Houseguest on the finale night, but Tyler won.

She was also a member of an alliance known as FOUTTE (Five of Us Till the End), established during the contest’s first week. The coalition consisted of Angie Lantry (aka Rockstar), Haleigh Broucher, Chris Williams (aka Swaggy C), Faysal Shafaat, and Kaitlyn Herman.

Alex Caruso’s girlfriend has also volunteered for St. Joe’s Hospital for the mentally ill. The cause is very close to her heart as her dad also suffers from an undisclosed mental disorder.

Apart from being a model and a social media influencer, Broucher is also the owner of Evoke Collection, a swimwear line.

Haleigh Broucher and Alex Caruso’s Relationship

It is not clear how the pair met and started dating. The former Big Brother star appeared on Alex’s social media for the first time on September 6, 2022. The NBA player captioned it “Cloud nine,” to which Haleigh replied, “Happiest girl in the world.”

After that, the player wished on her birthday in 2023 and said, “Shouting Happy Birthday to my better half. Thanks for always taking care of me & keeping a smile on my face! Hope your day is as special as you are to me”.

Haleigh also made their relationship Instagram official around the same time on September 7, 2022.

Both Haleigh and Alex have been involved with other persons in the past. The athlete had dated social media strategist Abby Brewer; however, only a little was known about their relationship before it ended quietly. He was also linked with Mia Amabile, an Instagram model based in Miami and Los Angeles, in 2021.

While Haleigh had dated her former Big Brother housemate, Fessy Shafaat. Shafaat and Broucher hit it off immediately upon entering the Big Brother house in June 2018. And began a relationship that blossomed into romance. However, the couple broke off in 2020.

Haleigh also released a social media statement on her break up with Fessy.