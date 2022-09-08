Meet Minnesota Twins Joe Ryan’s Girlfriend, Clare Stonich

About Clare Stonich Age 26 Years Birth June 26, 1996 Calabasas, California Siblings Eleanor, John, Will Parents Chris Stonich (Father), Lisa Stefanson Stonich (Mother) Nationality American Job Executive assistant Alumni Oaks Christian High School, Boston University School of Communication Works For Night Palm Studio, Los Angeles

MLB player Joe Ryan debuted for the Minnesota Twins in 2021, but his call-up came late enough to preserve his rookie status through this year. The Twins’ six-game losing streak was ended thanks to Ryan’s outstanding performance. This is the first glimpse fans have gotten of the Minnesota rookie this year. Therefore, they are interested in his love life and want to know who Joe Ryan’s girlfriend is. Joe Ryan’s girlfriend, Clare Stonich, is bold and beautiful. We reveal her full biography in this Clare Stonich wiki.

Clare Stonich’s Family

Clare Stonich was born to Chris and Lisa Stefanson Stonich on June 26, 1996, in Calabasas, California. She has at least three siblings; a younger sister, Eleanor, and brothers, John and Will. Eleanor is a student of advertising at Boston University.

Joe Ryan’s girlfriend, Clare Stonich, also lived in Sydney, Australia, in 2017. Currently, she lives in Los Angeles.

Clare Stonich’s Education and Career

Up until 2014, Stonich went to Oaks Christian High School. She was a part of the National Honors Society, musical theatre, and Advanced Women’s Chorus during this time. After that, she went to the Boston University School of Communications and earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising in 2018.

During her time at Boston University, she interned with BPCM and LUSSIER. She is also interested in acting and spent two months in 2016 working as an actor with The Groundlings Theatre & School. Additionally, Clare was a copywriter at Boston University’s AdLab for nine months.

In 2017, she moved to Australia and interned with a marketing communications network called DDB Worldwide. She started working full-time after graduation in 2019 with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. From October 2019 to October 2020, she was self-employed.

Stonich worked as a showroom sales executive at Jenni Kayne from October 2020 to June 2021. Currently, she works as an executive assistant at Night Palm Studio in Los Angeles.

Clare Stonich and Joe Ryan’s Relationship

The attractive couple started dating in 2019 and have been together for more than three years. In September 2021, she was spotted at the Target Field stadium when Ryan made his MLB debut. It’s unclear how they met.

Clare frequently updates on social media about their outings. She shared an Instagram post about her boyfriend for the first time in April 2019. The MLB star doesn’t divulge much about his private life and keeps it low-key. On their dating anniversary, he posted, “Three years is not enough; I need many more.”