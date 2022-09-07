Meet Atlanta Braves Matt Olson’s Wife, Nicole Olson

About Nicole Olson Age 27 Years Birth June 18, 1995 Joh’s Creek, Georgia Spouse Matt Olson (2021-Present) Siblings Nick Kidder Parents Martin Kidder (Father), Jackie Hiller Kidder (Mother) Nationality American Job Associate-retail advisory service Alumni Johns Creek High School, Globis Study Abroad in Verona, Italy, Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia Works For Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc.

First baseman Matt Olson has started the next chapter of his career with the Atlanta Braves. On September 7, 2022, he returned to Oakland for the first time since the Braves acquired him. When he entered the first-inning batter’s box, the crowd erupted in applause. For Olson, playing for his hometown team is a dream come true, and his wife enjoys being able to quickly and easily attend any home game. Recently, the couple bought the house of their dreams. But Matt Olson’s wife, Nicole Olson, is low-key on social media and keeps her Instagram set to private. Naturally, fans are curious to know more about her. So we reveal her background in this Nicole Olson wiki.

Nicole Olson’s Family

Nicole Olson (nee Kidder) was born on June 18, 1995, to Martin Kidder and Jackie Hiller Kidder in Johns Creek, Georgia. Her dad is a chief financial officer at Gain Servicing and Cherokee Funding in Atlanta, Georgia.

She has an older brother named Nick Kidder, who married Riana on May 25, 2019. He is a corporate development manager at Roofing Corp of America in Atlanta, Georgia.

Currently, Nicole Olsen resides in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nicole Olson’s Education and Career

Matt Olson’s wife, Nicole Olson, went to Johns Creek High School until 2013. In 2015, she studied international and global studies at Globis Study Abroad in Verona, Italy.

Nicole Olsen attended the Terry College of Business at the University of Georgia and graduated with a BBA degree in 2017. During her time at the college, she was an advisory and transactions service intern at CBRE.

Currently, Olson works as a retail tenant advisor/associate at Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), a global commercial real estate services company.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Olson (@matt_olson21)

Nicole Olson and Matt Olson’s Relationship

Matt Olsen shared an Instagram post about his then-girlfriend for the first time on her 21st birthday in June 2016. According to the post, he celebrated her birthday in Nashville. It’s not clear when or how the couple met.

The pair then traveled to Puerto Rico to ring in the new year in 2017. Nicole was by his side when Matt received his first gold glove in 2018.

The baseball player finally proposed to his girlfriend at Lucille’s Mountain Top Inn and Spa at the end of 2020, and she said yes. The wedding took place on November 20, 2021.