Jeremy Chen Leaving KTNV: Where Is the Las Vegas Reporter Going?

Jeremy Chen has grown to be one of the popular reporters in Las Vegas during the pandemic era. Now this journalist is stepping back from Channel 13 Actions News. Jeremy Chen announced he is leaving KTNV in September 2022. His viewers and followers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where he is going next and if he is leaving Nevada too. They hope to see him on broadcast soon. Fortunately for them, Chen answered most questions about his departure from KTNV.

Jeremy Chen Leaves KTNV

Jeremy Chen attended the Annenberg School for Journalism at USC from 2010 to 2014. During that time, he did a semester at the University of London, and was part of the USC marching band as well as campus media outlets. He graduated with a BA in broadcast journalism and Chinese language in 2014.

After internships at California media outlets, Chen got his professional start in the Golden State after college. He had stints at KAEF and KESQ before moving to Nevada in 2019.

Chen has been a part of the KTNV Channel 13 Action News team since 2019. He’s covered a wide variety of topics and turned into a popular member of the local community.

A bittersweet announcement: After 3 years in #Vegas, it’s time to say goodbye. This was my last weekend on-air for @KTNV. I’ll be joining the team at @NBCConnecticut in #Hartford. Thank you to the viewers and friends in Sin City. My last day is Sept. 2. @PaulinaBucka @breeguywx pic.twitter.com/wzph3Y2Bs4 — Jeremy Chen (@JeremyChenKTNV) August 29, 2022

After three years bringing the latest happenings to Sin City, Jeremy Chen is going to bid farewell to KTNV. Chen just wrapped his last weekend broadcast at Channel 13. His last day at the station is on September 2.

Vegas residents who are hoping to see him on local stations again are in for a disappointment. Chen is moving to Connecticut next. He will be joining the team at WVIT in Hartford. He hasn’t revealed his timeslot and starting date yet. Keep your eyes peeled on his social media for further details.