Meet Jenna Barber, Lakers Pro Austin Reaves’ Girlfriend

Austin Reaves went from an undrafted athlete in the 2021 NBA draft to one of the Lakers pros to watch. He’s close to a breakthrough in his career and he gets to share his rising stardom with someone special by his side. Jenna Barber has been Austin Reaves’ girlfriend long before he was in the league. Recently, she’s become a regular appearance at his games too. Find out about her background in this Jenna Barber wiki.

Jenna Barber’s Family

Jenna Barber, and her twin sister Jordan, were born on December 20, 2000 and are natives of Newark, Arkansas, where Austin Reaves also grew up. She is one of two children born to Sandra and Brian Barber.

Jenna’s twin, Jordan Barber Wheeler got married in 2022. She and her new husband are based in Newark.

Jenna Barber’s Education and Career

Both Jenna Barber and Austin Reaves attended Cedar Ridge High School. After high school, Barber attended Arkansas Community College at Batesville and the University of Arkansas.



She graduated from college in December 2022, a few days before her birthday. Barber has been working at a local pharmacy business since 2019 while attending college.

Jenna Barber and Austin Reaves’ Relationship

Austin Reaves and Jenna Barber have been together since they were students at Cedar Ridge High. They lasted long distance when Reaves played college basketball at Wichita State and later at Oklahoma.

Reaves signed a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA draft. Barber is apparently in Arkansas but she made it to Reaves’ recent NBA games and sported his jersey number too.