Meet New Packers WR Jayden Reed’s Girlfriend, Aneisha Cox

Jayden Reed’s 23rd birthday was extra special. It was the start of the Michigan State wide receiver’s professional football career when the Green Bay Packers selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft. Along with his mom, Jayden Reed’s girlfriend, Aneisha Cox, was with him on the occasion. Since then, Cox’s been attracting attention among NFL fans on social media, who want to know about her. So, we reveal more about Jayden Reed’s girlfriend in this Aneisha Cox wiki.

Aneisha Cox’s Family

Aneisha Alise Cox was born on September 26, 2002, and is a native of Kentucky. She is the daughter of Lora Ferguson Bradford and Ron Bradford.

Her mother, Lora Ferguson Bradford, served in the U.S. Army. And her social media posts indicate that Cox has four siblings.

Aneisha Cox’s Education and Career

Aneisha Cox has been a regular in the pageant circles for a long time. And the family has referred to Ron Bradford as a passionate “pageant dad,” supporting her through the contests.

In 2019, Cox’s parents sponsored her at Miss Hardin County Fair. That same year, she reached the top 8 in the Grayson County Fair Pageant. She was Miss Congeniality at the HC Fair Pageant in 2021.

After graduating from North Hardin High School, Cox attended the University of Kentucky. While there, she competed in the Miss Black UK 2022 and won the title and scholarship.

Aneisha Cox and Jayden Reed’s Relationship

Illinois native Jayden Reed initially played college football at Western Michigan before transferring to Michigan State. He’s been in a relationship with University of Kentucky student Aneisha Cox since at least late 2022.

However, it’s unclear when and how they crossed paths and began dating. Reed and Cox made their relationship Instagram official during Christmas 2022, but he’d already been lurking in the comments section of Cox’s posts.

On April 28, the couple was recently in Miami for a double celebration. Not only was it Jayden Reed’s 23rd birthday, but the Green Bay Packers also selected him in the 2023 NFL Draft.