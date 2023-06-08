Meet Ottawa Senators Jake Sanderson’s Girlfriend, Meghan Davis

About Meghan Davis Age 21 Years Birth October 6, 2001 Northville, Michigan Siblings Katherine Davis, Andrew Davis Parents Steven Patrick Davis (Father), Ann Marie Davis Nationality American Job Student at MSU Alumni Michigan State University

The defensive game of the Ottawa Senators’ Jakes Sanderson has developed greatly. As a 20-year-old rookie, he has adjusted nicely to the life of the NHL. Well, his life on the other side of the rink is also exciting. He is dating a Northville native who has just graduated from MSU. The player occasionally shares his romantic life, raising fans’ curiosity. But rest assured, as we have you covered. Get to know the full biography of Jake Sanderson’s girlfriend, Meghan Davis, in this wiki.

Meghan Davis’ Family

Meghan Davis was born on October 6, 2001, to Steven Patrick Davis and Ann Marie Davis in Northville, Michigan. Her dad is a Michigan Market President at Comerica Bank.

She has a twin sister named Katherine Davis, who was born 57 minutes before Meghan. The sisters have an older brother, Andrew Davis, a Michigan State University alumnus.

Advertisement

Meghan Davis’ Education and Career

Meghan Davis went to Northville High School until 2020, where she was the Ski racing team captain. She earned a degree in accounting from Michigan State University in June 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghan Davis (@meghandavis7)

Advertisement

She decided to attend MSU because she has loved the university since childhood, and her family members are all MSU alums.

Advertisement

Jake Sanderson’s girlfriend has had the pleasure of serving as the Accounting Student Association’s (ASA) President at MSU.

In addition to her excellent leadership skills, Meghan has big plans for her future career. She plans on getting her master’s in accounting program from MSU to work towards her CPA credential. She plans on working at an accounting firm as an auditor.

Meghan Davis and Jake Sanderson’s Relationship

Since they are very private about their relationship and don’t share many details on social media, it is unknown how Meghan and Jake first met and began dating.

Advertisement

The ice hockey defenseman shared the first picture with his girlfriend when he visited his hometown, Whitefish, Montana, in May 2022. It may be interesting to note that he is the only NHLer from Montana and got his hockey start there before relocating to Calgary.

While Meghan gave a glimpse into her love life in the year 2020. When she posted a photo of herself with Jake, water surfing in the ocean together.

The lovebirds enjoyed a “Glacier Escape” in August 2022 when they visited Glacier National Park.

Advertisement

Also Read:

The NHL player also congratulated her on graduating from MSU recently; he said, “Congrats to my special person on graduating, so proud of you.”

Also Read: Meet NHL Defenceman Ivan Provorov’s Girlfriend, Madison Fairhurst

Meghan reportedly attended Jake’s matches in 2023 as well, as evidenced by her Instagram stories.