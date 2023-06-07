Meet NHL Pro, Ivan Provorov’s Girlfriend Madison Fairhurst

About Madison Fairhurst Age 25 Years Birth March 12, 1998 New Jersey Siblings Zack Fairhurst Parents Karen Fairhurst (Mother), Mark Fairhurst (Father) Nationality American Alumni Bernards High School, Villanova University

NHL fans are having mixed reactions to the 3-way deal that led Ivan Provorov to go from the Philadelphia Flyers to the Columbus Blue Jackets. The defenceman does have the unwavering support of Madison Fairhurst and their social media star furbaby, Drake. Fairhurst has been with Provorov for most of his career and the Flyers are what brought this couple together. We reveal more about their relationship and the background of Ivan Provorov’s girlfriend in this Madison Fairhurst wiki.

Madison Fairhurst’s Family

Madison Fairhurst was born on May 12, 1998, and is a native of New Jersey. She is one of two children born to Mark and Karen Fairhurst.

Her brother, Zack Fairhurst, is recognizable as a social media star. His comedy skits and vlogs have drawn over 5 million TikTok followers and 221k Instagram followers.

Madison Fairhurst’s Education and Career

Fairhurst played basketball at Bernards High School. After graduating in 2016, she initially studied business, management, and marketing at James Madison University for the first year.

With support from her mom, she transferred to Villanova University where she also did a strategic communications internship. She also interned in the Philadelphia Flyers organization and the handbag brand, Frankie Cameron.

For most of her student life, Fairhurst coached younger children in basketball. She also waited tables at a local restaurant.

Madison Fairhurst graduated cum laude in 2019 with a BA in communication and media studies a semester early. She’s been involved in different things since then.

On her LinkedIn, she calls herself a “style specialist.” She is based in Philadelphia and her work status is unclear.

However, she is plenty occupied creating and managing a legit social media star. No, not her brother, Zack. Fairhurst is the creative manager behind Drake the Pupstar.

Drake is the golden retriever furbaby Fairhurst and Ivan Provorov have had since 2021. He has his own social media presence with over 191k followers on Instagram and over a million on TikTok.

The accounts are managed by Madison and the duo have even signed major sponsorship deals. Among them is Scrub Daddy, one of the biggest success stories of Shark Tank.

Madison Fairhurst and Ivan Provorov’s Relationship

Russian-born Ivan Provorov began his professional ice hockey career with the Philadelphia Flyers in 2016. In 2018, Madison Fairhurst interned with the franchise. During Christmas of that same year, she made her relationship with Ivan Provorov social media official.

Provorov was part of a three-team deal that led the Flyers to send him to the Columbus Blue Jackets. It remains to be seen if Fairhurst is making the move to Ohio with him.