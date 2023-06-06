Meet New York Islanders Bo Horvat’s Wife, Holly Horvat

About Holly Horvat Age 29 Years Birth June 10, 1993 Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada Spouse Bo Horvat (2019-present) Children Gunnar (2020), Tulsa (2022) Parents Paisley Donaldson (Mother), Fraser Donaldson (Father) Job Founder Owns The Mama Coach Alumni Western University, Canada

The New York Islanders’ trade for Bo Horvat at the deadline was arguably the most significant move in the franchise’s history. Horvat’s nine-year run with the Canucks ended on January 30, 2023, when he was traded to the Islanders. Horvat’s tremendous speed, skill, and goal-scoring prowess have made him a household name among NHL fans. And like any well-known celebrity, his fans are curious about his personal life; they want to know who Bo Horvat’s wife is. Therefore, we reveal more about Bo Horvat’s wife, Holly Horvat, in this wiki.

Holly Horvat’s Family

Holly Horvat was born on June 10, 1993, to Paisley Donaldson and Fraser Donaldson in Gravenhurst, Ontario, Canada. Her mom was the mayor of Gravenhurst until 2018 and has served the city for 15 years.

She has now stepped back into a civilian existence and helps her husband run their electrical contracting business called Camdon Electric. Paisley, who studied business diploma at Canadore College, is secretary/treasurer at The Camdon Group.

Holly Horvat’s Education and Career

Holly Horvat (nee Donaldson) is an alumnus of Western University, Canada. She is a professional equestrian and curler.

Bo Horvat’s wife is a registered nurse and owner of The Mama Coach, which she established in 2015. She offers qualified support to new parents and makes their parenthood journey smooth. Be it prenatal, postpartum, or sleep support, Holly provides a variety of one-on-one support as well as live group classes.

Holly Horvat’s Philanthropy

Holly and her husband are involved in charity also. They support Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon (RMHBC), an NGO in Vancouver, Canada. In 2020, they, along with Vancouver Canucks donated tickets to every home game to families at RMHBC.

Holly Horvat and Bo Horvat’s Relationship

It is unclear how the couple met, but Bo has appeared on Holly’s Facebook since 2012. Bo also made his relationship Instagram official in 2012.

They’ve been together long and helped each other through major life events. The NHL player took his relationship to the next level when he popped the question to Holly on September 5, 2018.

On July 19, 2019, the couple tied the knot in Ontario, attended by Horvat’s teammates and former OHL colleagues.

They welcomed their first baby, Gunnar, in June 2020, and two years later, a beautiful daughter whom they named Tulsa was born.

Some of Bo’s Canucks colleagues saw his son for the first time in March 2022 when Bo took him out on the ice for a spin after practice.