Meet New York Rangers Jacob Trouba’s Wife, Kelly Trouba

About Kelly Trouba Age 31 Years Birth April 30, 1991 Bloomfield Hills, Michigan Spouse Jacob Trouba (2020-present) Siblings Laura Trenary Parents Linda Kress Tyson (Mother) Nationality American Job Doctor Alumni Lahser High School, University of Michigan, University of Sydney

On April 5, 2023, New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba suffered an upper-body injury, causing worry among his supporters and loved ones. When it comes to his loved ones, the NHL player’s wife is among his most ardent fans. The player has acknowledged the role of his wife in chasing their big dreams. Jacob Trouba’s wife, Kelly Trouba, is a perfect example of beauty with brains and has helped him get to this point in his life. Get to know more about Dr. Kelly Tyson-Trouba in this wiki.

Kelly Trouba’s Family

Kelly Trouba was born on April 30, 1991, to Linda Kress Tyson in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. She has a sister named Laura Trenary, who is married to Scott.

Her mom has studied Ph.D. and worked at Oakland University, Rochester Hills, Michigan.

Advertisement

Kelly Trouba’s Education and Career

Kelly Trouba (nee Tyson) went to Lahser High School until 2009. After that, she studied neuroscience at the University of Michigan and went to Australia to earn her master’s in international public health from the University of Sydney in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Trouba (@jacobtrouba)

Advertisement

Jacob Trouba’s wife has always dreamt of med school, and it became a reality when she moved to Nova Southeastern University and became a doctor of osteopathic medicine in 2021.

Advertisement

Currently, she is pursuing her residency at the Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York.

According to Jacob, moving to New York is just as crucial to Kelly’s professional development as his own.

Kelly Trouba and Jacob Trouba’s Relationship

Jacob Trouba and Kelly Tyson met at the University of Michigan during a Halloween party. Jacob, a freshman at Michigan, was dressed as superman, and Kelly, a senior, was a supergirl. After some days, the pair started dating and realized how difficult their relationship would be during post-graduation.

Advertisement

Canadian team, the Winnipeg Jets, selected Jacob in the first round of the NHL draft, while Tyson moved to Australia to pursue a master’s degree. The lovebirds soon learned the reality of life and the difficulties of a long-distance relationship.

However, love stories with happy endings are still very much alive, and the couple got back together when Trouba signed with New York Rangers, and Kelly started her residency in New York.

Jacob popped the question to Kelly in 2018, and the pair married in June 2020. Another significant change that the couple overcame is that Kelly has epilepsy, and as she completed medical school, her seizures started to happen more frequently.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Kelenna Azubuike’s Newlywed Wife, Rona Azubuike

The WAG also took a year off from her residency to care for her health and settle in New York. She is taking treatment from the neurologist, which has kept her seizures at bay.