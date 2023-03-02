QVC/HSN Layoffs in 2023: Which On-Air Personalities Were Let Go?

QVC and HSN are undergoing major changes both on and off the air. Qurate Retail Group, the parent company, is reportedly laying off 400 employees in a broad turnaround plan called Project Athens. March 1 was these employees’ last day at the home shopping giant. Since the news of the QVC/HSN layoffs in 2023 surfaced, home shoppers are anxiously researching to find out if their favorite on-air personalities have been affected. Unfortunately, some longtime QVC/HSN hosts have got the axe. Find out who they are here.

Carolyn Gracie’s QVC Career Ends After 19 Years

Indianapolis native Carolyn Gracie graduated from Purdue University with a BA in Communication in 1980. She began her on-air career in 1993, working at Los Angeles-based radio stations for over 11 years.

From there, she relocated to Pennsylvania and has been on QVC since 2004. She was already an avid shopper on the network when her husband encouraged her to audition.

Over the years, fans have not only looked at Gracie’s shopping recommendations, but they’ve also had glimpses into her personal life. They’ve seen her survive breast cancer, balance parenthood with work, and be an awesome grandmom.

Sadly, Carolyn Gracie is one of the on-air hosts laid off. She announced it on Facebook with a bittersweet statement. Despite her abrupt exit, Gracie has not expressed any ill feelings.

Gracie stated she will be moving to new Facebook and Instagram pages soon. You can connect with her and keep up with her gardening, RVing, and pet adventures there.

QVC Cuts Dan Hughes After 33 Years

It’s almost impossible to imagine QVC without Dan Hughes. In 2021, the veteran host was missing from the airwaves for medical reasons, and QVC viewers were quick to notice.

Hughes would’ve completed 34 years on QVC in June, but now his tenure has ended. He announced his departure from QVC on Facebook on March 1.

“After a tenure of 33 years it has come time for me and QVC to part ways. I say so with nothing less than gratitude to those who have supported me and worked with me over the years,” he wrote on Facebook.

Hughes will now be migrating to his public page, which is not affiliated with QVC. In case you need help finding it, he provided the following directions.

“If interested, please follow me here on Facebook on my public page which is simply Dan Hughes (without the QVC part.) My profile picture is minus the goatee and I am wearing an orange sweatshirt with a golf hat. I only point this out since my name is a common one and I don’t want some poor guy in Kenosha Wisconsin unrelated to me wondering why he is getting friend requests.”

HSN Lays of Shannon Smith

Shannon Smith came from Minnesota to host on HSN in 1996. She’s been the queen of cooking, fitness, and DIY projects on the platform for 27 years.

Smith was let go among the employees at HSN. She also revealed the news on her Facebook page.

She expressed her gratitude for all the opportunities and the people she’s met through the job. While she hasn’t revealed what’s next for her, she wants to stay connected to her followers in the future.

Smith hopes to see her fans on her new Facebook page, “Shannon Smith on TV,” on Instagram as “shannonsmithontv,” and on TikTok as “shannonsmithtv3.”