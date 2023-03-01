Neal Estano Leaving WNYT: Where Is the New York Meteorologist Going?

Neal Estano has been in the broadcast industry for more than 35 years now. People missed him when he left broadcast television for a brief period. And when he came back and started working at WNYT, his fans were ecstatic. Since then, they have always enjoyed his presentation and weather forecast on the broadcast. But now, Neal Estano is leaving WNYT after a decade. As one could expect, his devoted following is saddened and filled with questions. The most pressing concern is whether or not he plans to leave television as well. Here’s what the veteran meteorologist has to say about his departure.

Neal Estano Exits WNYT

Neal Estano always had an interest in weather and nature. During a weather topic in the second grade, his teacher became aware of his interest in the weather. She also penned a letter to his parents explaining his interest in meteorology and the possibility that he would work as one in the future.

While growing up outside of Boston, he watched Don Cannon and Bruce Schwegler doing the weather reports, which greatly inspired him. Eventually, Estano earned a BS in meteorology from Lyndon State College in 1985.

In his 37-year-long career, Neal has seen it all, having worked in large and small markets and experienced all kinds of climates. The meteorologist started his professional journey with WVVA-TV in 1985 in Bluefield, WV. After that, he worked with WMUR-TV in Manchester, WGME-TV in Portland, Maine, The Weather Channel in Atlanta, WRGB, and WBAL-TV in Baltimore.

Neal Estano also took a break from the broadcast industry in 2012 and worked in the real estate industry. He returned to meteorology in 2013 as a meteorologist at WNYT. And since then, there has been no looking back; he has been providing concise and reliable weather information to his ardent viewers.

And now, Neal Estano is leaving WNYT. According to Times Union, he is not going to another station. The statement released by WNYT says that March 2, 2023, will be his last day on the broadcast.

Neal’s former colleague Jerry Gretzinger wrote a post for him and said, “Celebrating my good friend Neal, the latest member of the Recovering Broadcasters Club. We’ve worked at 2 Albany stations together and lived to tell the tales (those that aren’t precluded by contracts and NDAs at least). Here’s to the next adventure!