Meet MLB Pro, Henry Davis’ Fiancee, Sofia Taranis

About Sofia Taranis Age 21 Years Birth November 12, 2001 Illinois Siblings Adam Taranis, Melanie Taranis Parents Roseann Taranis (Mother), Safet Taranis (Father) Nationality American Alumni Huntley High School, University of Louisville

Henry Davis is heading to the Majors. The 2021 MLB draft first overall select was promoted to the major leagues by the Pittsburgh Pirates. On the personal front, the catcher has a wedding to plan. Sofia Taranis is Henry Davis’ girlfriend-turned-fiancee. They’ve been together since they were both students at the University of Louisville and they’ve had MLB fans on Instagram enraptured by their relationship. We reveal more about Henry Davis’ wife-to-be in this Sofia Taranis wiki.

Sofia Taranis’ Family

Sofia Taranis was born on November 12, 2001, and is a native of Algonquin, Illinois. She is one of three children born to Safet and Roseann Taranis.

Her mother, Roseann, is a pharmacy technician in their hometown. Sofia’s brother, Adam, is in Chicago and sister, Melanie, is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sofia Taranis’ Education and Career

Sofia Tarana graduated from Huntley High School and attended the University of Louisville. She was on the Ladybirds squad, the U of L cheerleading team.



In May 2023, Taranis officially became a college graduate. She earned a bachelor of science in health and human performance.

Sofia Taranis and Henry Davis’ Relationship

New York native, Henry Davis attended the University of Louisville to played college baseball with the Louisville Cardinals. He met Ladybird, Sofia Taranis in school and they’ve been officially together since 2020.

The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Davis first overall in the 2021 MLB draft. Taranis was with her boyfriend’s loved ones celebrating the biggest moment of his career so far.

They announced their engagement to their Instagram followers in December 2022. They’ve not revealed any wedding plans so far. But with Taranis now a college graduate and Davis promoted to the major leagues, the couple is all set for Pittsburgh and the pro-ball life.