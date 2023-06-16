Meet New York Mets Pete Alonso’s Wife, Haley Alonso

About Haley Alonso Age 28 Years Birth September 9, 1994 Spouse Pete Alonso (2021-present) Nationality American Alumni Michigan State University

Pete Alonso is a first baseman for the New York Mets. Fans anxiously await his return after he suffered a wrist injury against the Atlanta Braves. Recently, he was spotted at a Long Island event sporting a splint. Pete Alonso’s wife, Haley Alonso, was also present, and the pair’s sizzling chemistry is drawing much attention. Get to know more about the WAG in this Haley Alonso wiki.

Haley Alonso’s Education and Career

Haley Alonso (nee Walsh) was born on September 9, 1994. Her lifelong dream of graduating from Michigan State University came true in 2016, as she earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and journalism. The WAG loved having her MSU alumni grandparents there to celebrate with her.

Haley used to be a figure skater and an intern at NBC. She formerly ran a lifestyle blog under the name With Love, Haley, but it has since been inactive.

Haley Alonso’s Philanthropy

Haley is actively involved in charity work with her husband, Pete. The couple also runs a group called Homers for Heroes. They also have The Alonso Foundation to support youth, animal welfare, and veterans.

In a recent social media post, Haley expressed gratitude to all who attended the second annual Night of Comedy hosted by their organization. The event was held on June 12, 2023, and drew many passionate crowds. Their admirers couldn’t help but wonder over their great chemistry, even drawing comparisons to Barbie and Ken.

The funds generated will be used to support youth baseball and help animal rescue.

Haley Alonso and Pete Alonso’s Relationship

Haley and Pete have been dating since 2015. In a post shared on March 26, 2015, the MLB player said, “Thank you for being you. Happy 6 months Hal storm”. He calls her Hal Storm fondly.

The WAG has been supporting and motivating her beau for a long time. In 2020, Pete shared an appreciation post for her and said, “You have been such an incredibly supportive, loving, and motivating force in my life every day since we met. I can’t thank God enough for putting you in my life. You make my day every single day and you make me feel loved constantly.”

They announced their engagement in 2018 and married on November 12, 2021.

A year later, the couple survived the most brutal car accident of their life. His car flipped over three times after being hit by a driver. Haley was driving behind him in a separate vehicle and quickly called for help and came to her husband’s aid.