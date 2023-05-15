Meet Former “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown’s Boyfriend, Adam Woolard

About Adam Woolard Age 36 Years Birth April 30, 1987 Tulsa, Oklahoma Siblings Alex, Austin Parents Ann Leslie Woolard (Mother), Kent Woolard (Father) Nationality American Job Model Alumni University of Arkansas

American television personality Hannah Brown sought love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. But ultimately, the former beauty pageant titleholder found it elsewhere. Like many others, Hannah Brown met her boyfriend, Adam Woolard, through a dating app. So read on for an in-depth look into their relationship right from the very beginning in this Adam Woolard wiki.

Adam Woolard’s Family

Adam Woolard was born on April 30, 1987, to Ann Leslie Woolard and Kent Woolard in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

His dad is an anesthesiologist affiliated with multiple hospitals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, including Oklahoma Surgical Hospital and Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

He was raised alongside his brothers, Alex and Austin Woolard. Following his father’s footsteps, Austin Woolard became an anaesthesiologist and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis.

Adam Woolard’s Education and Career

Adam Woolard earned a science, business administration, and finance degree from the University of Arkansas in 2009. And in 2012, he pursued an MBA.

Woolard works as a private client banker with First National Bank of Middle Tennessee and joined them recently in April 2023. And before that, he worked with Avenue Bank and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Nashville.

Hannah Brown’s boyfriend is also a model.

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown’s Relationship

Adam Woolard and Hannah Brown met on the Hinge dating app, as other average couples do. But Woolard made the first move, and the two started dating.

According to People, the couple was first linked in January 2021. And after a month, Brown posted an Instagram Story for her beau on Valentine’s Day. The former reality TV star first posted about her boyfriend in May 2021.

Brown also posted a birthday message for Woolard in which she praised him and said, “You radiate goodness, positivity, and joy. I’m so thankful to be surrounded by your shine. You’re my sweetie.”

The pair have been going strong ever since, and their social media posts provide a glimpse into their relationship and daily life. They vacationed in Provence and Paris together, and Brown also wonders if they are starting to smile the same.

Woolard also promotes his girlfriend’s shows and collaborations. When Brown collaborated with the clothing brand Show Me Your Mumu, he posted a cute image of the two locking lips.

Hannah Brown’s boyfriend said, “Many have seen you shine on TV, but few get to see how hard you work … how thoughtful you are … and how you care for others … every single day.”