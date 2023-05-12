Meet “Euphoria” Star Barbie Ferreira’s Guitarist Girlfriend, Elle Puckett

About Elle Puckett Known As Rosie Ugly Siblings Shealeen Bishop Parents Del Puckett Nationality American Job Musician Affiliation Poema Birth Year 1992 Hometown Albuquerque, New Mexico

Barbie Ferreira is an inspiration for body positivity and the LGBTQ+ community. Since her recent exit from Euphoria, the attention is now on her personal life. And we’re not talking about the feud rumors with the show creators that she squashed herself. The actress is in a relationship with Elle Puckett, better known as Rosie Ugly, to Lorde fans. She started in the pop band and is now one-half of Poema and a touring guitarist. We trace the background of Barbie Ferreira’s girlfriend in this Elle Puckett wiki.

Elle Puckett’s Family

Elle Puckett was born in 1992. She and her sister, Shealeen Puckett, are the daughters of Del Puckett. Although the sisters grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Elle has spoken about living in Nashville and Portland.

Their dad, Del Puckett, is a musician and guitarist. He founded the band Soular and performed in multiple albums. He also teaches guitar and music theory. Currently, he even performs in worship services.

Elle Puckett’s sister goes by Shealeen Louise Bishop since her marriage. And she’s also an artist while also pursuing music.

Elle Puckett’s Career

Like their father, Shealeen and Elle were inclined to music too. And they have been performing together since they were tweens.

Elle is a gifted songwriter and singer, too. So, she formed the band Poema with Shealeen. Elle plays guitar, and her older sister plays the piano.

From performing Elvis covers at gas stations to signing with Tooth & Nail Records in 2009, the duo found success as they performed in the traveling music festival, The Warped Tour. Poema later performed as an indie band but has been inactive in recent years.

While Shealeen also teaches piano in her hometown, Elle moved to Los Angeles and is pursuing music under her stage name, Rosie Ugly. She is Maggie Rogers and Lorde’s go-to guitarist for their concert tours.

Elle Puckett is also a tattooist. Some of her events in different cities include exclusive guitar lessons and tattooing sessions.

Elle Puckett and Barbie Ferreira’s Relationship

Barbie Ferreira told media outlets in 2019 that she identifies as queer. But she kept that aspect of her life private for most of it.

That same year, Ferreira began dating Puckett. Although they don’t post about their relationship on social media, they have been seen out in public together.

The actress revealed in 2022 that they have matching tattoos. And Barbie Ferreira’s girlfriend even drew other tattoos for her ladylove.