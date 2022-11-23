Meet Haleigh Montgomery, the Girlfriend of NFL RB Darrell Henderson

About Haleigh Montgomery Age 25 Years Birth April 6, 1997 Tennessee Parents Carmen Montgomery Mayes Nationality Anerican Alumni University of Memphis

Darrell Henderson became a Super Bowl champion in 2021 and a new dad in 2022. The Los Angeles Rams waived him off in November 2022 and while fans speculate about his NFL career, they’re also curious about his personal life. Haleigh Montgomery is Darrell Henderson’s girlfriend long before he was selected in the 2019 NFL draft. Both have limited activity on social media and a rare public appearance together this year. That only adds to NFL fans’ curiosity about who the running back’s partner is. We reveal more about her background in this Haleigh Montgomery wiki.

Haleigh Montgomery’s Family

Haleigh Montgomery was born on April 6, 1997 and hails from Chattanooga, Tennessee. She is the oldest child of Carmen Montgomery Mayes.

Advertisement

Her mother, Carmen, has an MS from Middle Tennessee State University. Currently she is an IT consultant.

Haleigh Montgomery’s Education and Career

Haleigh Montgomery was a student-athlete. At East Hamilton High School, she was a track and field athlete before graduating in 2015.



She attended the University of Memphis from 2015 to 2020. She was part of the track and field team there but there’s no record of her collegiate stats.

Before she received her degree in health services administration, she had gained four years of experience as a childcare counsellor at the YMCA. She also had sales experience at a Sunglass Hut and a Louis Vuitton store.

From 2019 to 2021, Montgomery handled administrative duties at the North American Credit Services in Chattonooga. Her current work status is unclear.

Advertisement

Haleigh Montgomery and Darrell Henderson’s Relationship and Kids

Darrell Henderson from Batesville, Mississippi played collegiate football at the University of Memphis. According to Memphis Tigers fans, he met Haleigh Montgomery in college and have been dating since then but there’s no official confirmation about how long they’ve been together.

Advertisement

Montgomery revealed on her Facebook page in January 2022 that she and Henderson are expecting their first child together. Their son was born on June 24, 2022.

Also Read: Meet Toronto Blue Jays Alek Manoah’s Girlfriend, Marielena Somoza

Darrell Henderson was a Super Bowl champ with the Los Angeles Rams by then. A month after becoming a dad, his hometown of Batesville declared February 13 as Darrell Henderson Day.