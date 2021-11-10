Hailey Brown Wiki: Facts About RJ Barrett’s Girlfriend

About Hailey Anne Brown Age 22 Years Birth June 16, 1999 Canada Gender Female Siblings Lateisha, Lex Parents Raquel Brown, Richard Brown Job Basketball Player Alumni University Of Michigan

As RJ Barrett proves he has the potential to be an indomitable force for the New York Knicks, the attention is also on his personal life. Fans want to know who RJ Barrett’s girlfriend is or if he is dating anyone. Barrett has been in a relationship with Hailey Brown long before he entered the NBA. She has her own background in basketball that is comparable with her NBA beau. She is worth the spotlight in this Hailey Brown wiki.

Hailey Brown’s Family

Hailey Anne Brown was born on June 16, 1999 and is from Canada. She hails from Ontario, where her family is based in the town of Hamilton.

Hailey is one of three daughters born to Raquel and Richard Brown and they are of biracial descent. Hailey’s mom, Raquel, and her sisters, Lateisha and Lex, own and operate their own fashion businesses.

Advertisement

Hailey Brown’s Education and Career

At 6’1”, Hailey Brown is a spectacular basketball player both on the collegiate and international levels. She played basketball at St. Thomas More Catholic Secondary School and the Rise Center Academy and was a top prospect ranked by ESPN HoopGurlz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐻𝒶𝒾𝓁𝑒𝓎 𝐵𝓇𝑜𝓌𝓃 (@haileyyy.brown)

Advertisement

In 2013, she played internationally for the first time as part of the Canadian national team. She helped the team win a silver at the FIBA U16 World Championships in Mexico and gold at the 2015 FIBA U16 Americas. She also played in the U17 and U18 FIBA World Championships, winning a silver in the latter.

Advertisement

Brown maintained a spot on the national cadet teams which paved the way for her NCAA career. The University of Michigan Wolverines had been courting her long before she was a senior in high school. It was only natural for to take up the offer and play for the Wolverines starting from freshman year in 2017.

While she built impressive stats in basketball, academically she was enrolled in the College of Literature, Science and the Arts. She received her communications degree in 2021.

Brown hasn’t pursued basketball professionally. She previously did a digital communications internship for the Missing Children Society of Canada. Currently, she serves on the committee for Women Uplifting Women.

Advertisement

Like her mom and sisters, Brown turned to a entrepreneurial career in the beauty business. She launched and operates S L E E K by Hailey, a hair extensions line designed specifically for curly hair textures.

Hailey Brown and RJ Barrett’s Relationship

The Canadian born basketball players have been dating at least since September 2018, when they began featuring in each other’s social media. It’s unclear when and how Hailey Brown and RJ Barrett met and came to date.

Also Read: Cherelle Griner Wiki: Facts About Brittney Griner’s Wife

Advertisement

Not only Hailey but her family was also present at the remarkable moment Barrett was selected by the New York Knicks in the 2019 NBA draft. Currently it appears that Brown has moved to New York where Barrett is based.