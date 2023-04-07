Meet Oakland Athletics OF Greg Deichmann Jr.’s Wife, Burckel Gervais

About Burckel Gervais Age 25 Years Birth December 18, 1997 New Orleans, Louisiana Spouse Greg Deichmann Jr. (Jan 2023-Present) Siblings Randy Parents Randy G Gervais (Father), Lori Gervais (Mother) Nationality American Owns Gervais Racing

Greg Deichmann Jr. is an outfielder for the Oakland Athletics. And the MLB baseballer had some excellent news on the personal front to share. In January 2023, Deichmann had a fairy-tale wedding with the woman he truly loves. Greg Deichmann Jr.’s wife, Burckel Gervais, thinks their relationship is just like a fairy tale. However, not much is known about the ravishing new bride. So, we reveal her full background in this Burckel Gervais wiki.

Burckel Gervais’ Family

Burckel Gervais was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, on December 18, 1997, to Lori Gervais and Randy G. Gervais. And she was raised alongside her brother, Randy Gervais.

Unfortunately, her father passed away in 2019 at the age of 61. Not only was he a professional athlete, but he was also a self-made businessman and philanthropist.

After retirement from professional horse racing, Burckel Gervais’ father started Royal Productions, a service for hotels and venue brands with up-to-date technology. As an owner in the horse racing industry, Randy G. Gervais always spoke up for jockeys all over the country.

However, after his death, other family members look after the business. Lori Gervais is the CEO of Royal Productions, Randy Gervais is the vice president of partnership relations, and Burckel Gervais is the company’s audio-visual coordinator.

Randy Gervais is also the CEO of Gervais Development, an investment and real estate development company.

Burckel Gervais’ Education and Career

Not much is known about Burckel Gervais’ education. However, her LinkedIn states that she’s an audio-visual coordinator of Royal Productions, which may not be updated.

Moreover, Gervais is also involved in running the family-owned Gervais Racing.

Burckel Gervais and Greg Deichmann’s Relationship

Although Burckel Gervais and Greg Deichmann are New Orleans natives, how they met is not known. And according to a social media post by Gervais indicates that the couple has been dating since January 2017.

On their anniversary, Gervais took to social media and said, “O N E Y E A R with the BEST & manyyy more to go!! In LOVE with loving this boy.”

While talking to People magazine, Greg Deichmann Jr.’s wife, Burckel Gervais, said that their relationship started from the ground as they started dating not even a month after they met. In all those years, the couple got to know each other better and further cemented the relationship when the MLB player popped the question to his then-girlfriend in April 2022.

Of course, Gervais accepted Deichmann’s proposal, and the couple exchanged vows on January 6, 2023, in a fairy tale wedding at the Grand Velas Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The pair chose a beachside destination for their special day. And Gervais advises everyone who thinks of doing a destination wedding to go ahead with their plan, as all the stress will be worth it.

Burckel Gervais shared a long post about how she received backlash for choosing the Mexican resort for their wedding and how she dealt with that stress. But in the end, Deichmann’s wife followed her heart, and the couple’s fairy tale wedding was a great success.

Furthermore, the newlyweds took off for a secluded honeymoon in Tahiti.