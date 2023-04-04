Meet Madeleine Ross, UConn Huskies Center Donovan Clingan’s Girlfriend

About Madeleine Ross Age 19 Years Birth January 15, 2004 Connecticut Siblings Kathryn Ross Parents Meredith Ross (Mother), Kevin Ross (Father) Nationality American Alumni Bristol Central High School, University of Connecticut

UConn fans are speculating if the Huskies 7-foot standout, Donovan Clingan is heading to the 2023 NBA Draft. Whatever he decides, fans are certain of the one person sticking by his side. That would be Donovan Clingan’s girlfriend, Madeleine Ross. They’ve been together through high school and going strong in college. It’s clear through their respective Instagram pages that Ross is her boyfriend’s biggest cheerleader too. We reveal more about her own athletic background in this Madeleine Ross wiki.

Madeleine Ross’ Family

Madeleine Ross was born on January 15, 2004, to Kevin and Meredith Ross. She and her sister, Kathryn “Kat” Ross grew up in Bristol, Connecticut.

Kathryn played volleyball in high school. She is currently a student at Endicott College.

Advertisement

Her parents are very supportive of Madeleine’s relationship with Donovan Clingan. They also celebrate and cheer his athletic accomplishments on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by maddie 💌 (@madeleinerross)

Advertisement

Madeleine Ross’ Education

Like her sister, Madeleine Ross was also a student-athlete at Bristol Central High School. She was on the varsity soccer team for four years and was also captain. She played three years of varsity lacrosse too.

Advertisement

Ross was on the National Honor Society and also the Italian National Honor Society. She went on a trip to Italy during that time.

She is currently a student at the University of Connecticut and is expected to graduate in 2026. Her major is unclear and it doesn’t appear she is playing in a UConn athletic team. In 2022, she was named to the Bristol Sports Hall of Fame of Connecticut.

Also Read: Meet Vancouver Canucks Akito Hirose’s Girlfriend, Lexi Kvistad

Advertisement

Madeleine Ross and Donovan Clingan’s Relationship

Both Madeleine Ross and Donovan Clingan were athletes at Bristol Central High School and now attend UConn together. They’ve been dating at least since 2020.