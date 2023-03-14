Ginna Roe Leaving KSTP: Where Is the Minneapolis Reporter Going?

Ginna Roe’s entire career has been such an inspiration and a joy to watch. And when she joined KSTP in 2021, the people welcomed her with open arms. Her fans have seen her achieving every milestone; they have also seen her as a mom. However, the reporter has now taken an important decision. Ginna Roe is leaving KSTP to focus more on her family. Since the announcement, her fans have been curious whether she will be on TV again. Here’s what the journalist has to say about her decision.

Ginna Roe to Leave KSTP

Ginna Roe knew at a young age that she wanted to be a reporter, and she chased that dream with everything she had. Roe graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2014.

Before that, she gained work experience as an intern with WEAU- News 13, WQOW-News 18, and Cox Media Group. Ginna also worked as a campus reporter for TV 10 at Eau Claire. After that, she was promoted to anchor and producer of the campus news – Blugold News Now.

She began her professional career with WXOW News 19 in 2014. After that, her dream job has taken her to various parts of the country, from Knoxville to Salt Lake City, to Minneapolis.

Roe joined the team of KSTP in 2021 and created a bond with the people through her stories. Her followers appreciated that she talked about issues like the shortage of nurses caring for people in their homes, the difficulties veterans face in coping with post-traumatic stress disorder, and the disruption that fireworks may cause.

However, the phenomenal reporter has now announced her departure. In addition to leaving KSTP, Ginna Roe is also quitting the news business for a while. She has decided to leave the news industry to focus more on her family. She has an eight-month-old son named Hudson Gregory, and the demanding hours of the newsroom are not conducive to her raising a young family.

According to her social media statement, right now, she is prioritizing her mental health and taking some time to be just Ginna for a while. Her time at KSTP is ending on March 16, 2023.

Furthermore, Ginna will be joining the newsroom team at United Healthcare. Her new role will allow her to spend more time on herself and her family.