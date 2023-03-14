KBOI-TV News Anchor Jenee Ryan Leaving CBS 2 Boise

CBS 2 Boise viewers who have been keeping up with Jenee Ryan know she’s expecting her second child soon. The longtime news anchor is getting ready for her last newscast in a while before she officially becomes a mom of two. As Jenee Ryan leaves CBS 2 Boise, she hoped Boise residents would join her on her latest newscast. And many are hoping she is not leaving KBOI-TV. Find out what Jenee Ryan said about her break from CBS 2 Boise here.

Jenee Ryan’s Education and Career

After receiving an associate’s degree in business in 2009 from Phoenix, Arizona’s Paradise Valley Community College, Jenee Ryan attended the University of Idaho. She received a bachelor’s degree in broadcast journalism in 2013.

Ryan had a four-year stint at Wells Fargo before she got her start in broadcasting as a production assistant and technical director at KFYR-TV in Bismarck, North Dakota. In 2014, she made her debut as a news anchor, producer, and multimedia journalist at KLEW-TV in Lewiston, Idaho.

From there, she worked at KGAN CBS 2 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and KRNV News 4 in Reno, Nevada. Around that time, Jenee Ryan married her husband, Irvin Stevens.

Ryan was still at KRNV-TV when she announced she was expecting her first child with Stevens in 2021. The anchor revealed on the air that they were having a girl.

The family of three moved back to Idaho last year. Since May 2022, she’s been doing the evening newscasts on CBS 2 Boise at KBOI-TV.

Jenee Ryan Leaving CBS 2 Boise for Maternity

Ryan and Stevens are expecting their second child together, and she revealed it will be a boy. She announced on social media that Tuesday, March 14, would be her last day on air on CBS 2 Boise for a while before she takes a break.

The anchor will also take a break from social media and won’t be active for the next few months. Instead, she will spend this time on their growing family of four.

It’s premature to assume she’s not coming back. Ryan has, of course, said this break is only for a few months.

Even Jenee Ryan’s followers from Reno are excited for her and wish her well. And Boise residents hope they’ll see her back on CBS 2 soon.