Erin Hebert Wiki: Facts about Myles Brennan’s Fiancee

About Erin Claire Hebert Age 24 Years Birth May 30, 1997 Cut Off, Louisiana Gender Male Siblings Jordan, Katelyn, Shannon Parents Billy Hebert (Father), Renee Plaisance Hebert (Mother) Nationality American Job Fitness Trainer Alumni Louisiana State University Works For Yoglates In Relationship Myles Brennan

LSU Tigers quarterback had an eventful 2021. He missed the season due to an injury, was set to transfer out, changed his mind and recommitted to LSU, made a comeback, and got engaged soon after. Myles Brennan’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Erin Hebert has a legacy within LSU’s football community which she has kept alive during the difficulties brought on by the pandemic. Together they are #CoupleGoals of Tigers nation. It is why fans want to know more about who Myles Brennan’s girlfriend is. So we reveal all the details about her background in this Erin Hebert wiki.

Erin Hebert’s Family

Erin Claire Hebert was born on May 30, 1997 and hails from Cut Off, Louisiana. She is one of four daughters born to Billy Hebert and Renee Plaisance Hebert.

Erin and her sisters, Jordan, Katelyn and Shannon are among the grandchildren of the late Bobby Hebert Sr. They inherit a Cajun ancestry from their grandfather.

Advertisement

Bobby Hebert Sr. passed away of COVID-19 in 2020. He is survived by his wife Paula, their children, Bobby Jr., Benjy, and Billy, their respective spouses and children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erin Hebert (@erinclairehebert)

Advertisement

The Hebert patriarch instilled a love for football and LSU in the family. One of his sons, Bobby Hebert Jr., Erin’s uncle, is the former NFL pro who was dubbed the Cajun Cannon.

Advertisement

Together with Myles Brennan, Erin created a GoFundMe page to make a COVID-19 relief fund in memory of her grandfather. Bobby Jr. also appealed to his fans to donate towards the initiative.

Erin Hebert’s Education

Erin Hebert graduated from Cypress Woods High School in 2016. She is currently a student at Louisiana State University. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2020 and is pursuing her master’s degree.

Hebert is also a fitness enthusiast. She is a personal trainer with Yoglates.

Advertisement

Erin Hebert and Myles Brennan’s Relationship

Mississippi native, Myles Brennan is the quarterback for the LSU Tigers. He’s been dating Erin Hebert, whose family has long ties with the Tigers football team, since November 5, 2018.

The LSU stadium is a special place for the Heberts. That’s what made it the perfect setting for Brennan to propose to Erin just before Christmas.

Also Read: Serra Tumay Wiki: Facts about Myles Garrett’s Girlfriend

Advertisement

They shared their engagement news on their respective social media. Her mom, Renee, revealed that they learned about the engagement from the couple through Facetime.