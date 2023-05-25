Meet Erica McGraw, Dr. Phil’s Model Daughter-in-Law and Jay McGraw’s Wife

About Erica McGraw Age 45 Years Birth December 12, 1977 Minneapolis, Minnesota Spouse Jay McGraw (2006-Present) Children Avery Elizabeth (2010), London Philip (2011) Siblings Nicole, Jaclyn Parents Donita Dahm (Mother), Bob Dahm (Father) Nationality American Job Model Alumni University of Minnesota

Dr. Phil is a famous television personality best known for his famous talk show, Dr. Phil. With this, he is also a father, grandfather, and father-in-law. His oldest son, Jay McGraw, is married to a famous model and one of the Dahm triplets. Dr. Phil’s daughter-in-law Erica McGraw caught everyone’s attention as soon as she was born. She is the famous Dahm triplets from Minnesota. Get to know more about her in this Erica McGraw wiki.

Erica McGraw’s Family

Erica McGraw was born to Donita and Bob Dahm on December 12, 1977, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. According to an Instagram post by Erica, her dad has served in the United States Armed Forces.

Dr. Phil’s daughter-in-law is a famous triplet, along with her siblings Nicole and Jaclyn. They are commonly known as Dahm triplets and have been featured in magazines such as Teen and Playboy.

Advertisement

They initially rose to fame for being the second set of identical triplets to appear in the November 1993 US issue of Playboy, following a set of Brazilian triplets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erica McGraw (@edahm0021)

Advertisement

In their Playboy interview, Nicole and Erica said that their parents used tiny black ink dots tattooed onto their buttocks to differentiate the three girls when they were newborns (there are one and two dots, respectively, on Nicole and Erica’s buttocks; Jaclyn has no mark).

Advertisement

Erica McGraw is the daughter-in-law of Dr. Phil McGraw from Dr. Phil. She has been married to Jay McGraw since 2006.

Erica McGraw’s Education and Career

Erica McGraw went to Jordan’s public schools and graduated from the University of Minnesota.

After high school, Erica wanted to become a nurse but eventually enrolled at the University of Minnesota.

Advertisement

Erica is an actress and has worked in TV series and movies like Relic Hunter (1999), Juwanna Mann (2002), and RoboCop: Prime Directives (2001). She made her acting debut on an episode of the TV series Boy Meets World in 2000.

The triplets appeared on Playboy magazine’s December issue cover in 1998. In 1999, they were named among the 100 Sexiest Women of the Year by Stuff magazine.

Erica McGraw and Jay McGraw’s Relationship and Kids

It was love at first sight for the couple. Erica and Jay met in 2004 when Dahm triplets appeared on a reality television series, Renovate My Family; Jay McGraw, the oldest son of Dr. Phil McGraw, hosted that.

Advertisement

The lovebirds dated for a while before Jay popped the question to Erica in mid-2006. They married on August 12, 2006, at the McGraw family home in Beverly Hills. The bride wore a Chado Ralph Rucci full-skirted gown, and her sisters served as bridesmaids.

Also Read: Meet Dr. Phil’s Wife and Philanthropist, Robin McGraw

The McGraws have two children: Avery Elizabeth, born on March 18, 2010, and London Philip, born on August 31, 2011.