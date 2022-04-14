Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

About Elise Esposito Age 30 Years Birth July 5, 1991 Pennsylvania Spouse CJ McCollum (2020-Now) Children Jacobi James McCollum (born January 10, 2022) Parents Kathleen Esposito (Mother), Michael Esposito (Father) Nationality American Job Dentist Alumni Columbia University

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trailblazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr Elise Esposito has been with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.

Elise Esposito’s Family

Elise Esposito was born on July 5, 1991 and hails from Pennsylvania. She is the daughter of Kathleen and Michael Esposito.

Her father, Dr. Michael Esposito, is a dentist based in Stroudsburg. He is also Elise’s inspiration as she has helped him out in his practice since a very young age.

Advertisement

Elise Esposito’s Career

After graduating from Bethlehem Catholic High School, Elise Esposito attended Lehigh University. She earned her BA in behavioural neuroscience in 2013 and M.Eng. in healthcare systems engineering in 2014.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elise McCollum, D.D.S. (@elisespo)

Advertisement

While at Lehigh, she was part of the research scholar program at the Lehigh Valley Health Network. She was also a research student from 2013 to 2016.

Advertisement

From 2005 to 2016, Elise was a dental assistant at her father’s practice. She then pursued her doctor in dental surgery at the Columbia University College of Dental Medicine.

Elise Esposito and CJ McCollum’s Relationship and Kids

Ohio native, Christian James “CJ” McCollum played basketball at Lehigh University where he met Elise Esposito. She was his gym buddy and would help him practise his rebounds for hours on the court.

They’ve supported each other through their respective careers. While the Portland Trailblazers selected McCollum in the 2013 NBA draft, Esposito pursued her DDS. They maintained a long-distance relationship for most of CJ’s early career.

Advertisement

They announced their engagement in September 2018. They set the wedding date at September 5, 2020 in New York but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed the original plans.

Keeping in mind the NBA season and the safety of their guests, Elise and CJ decided to have a toned down wedding in Oregon’s wine country. They tied the knot on October 28, 2020 with 20 guests in attendance. They also took several measures to ensure the guests didn’t contract the virus.

Also Read: Meet Brea Ridgeway, the Girlfriend of Denver Broncos WR, Courtland Sutton

Advertisement

A year later, the McCollums announced they are expecting their first child together. Their son, Jacobi James McCollum, was born on January 10, 2022.