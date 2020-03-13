FACT CHECK: Is “Duck Dynasty” Star, Si Robertson Dead?

Claim Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson was found dead in the woods. Rating

False Origin

Si Robertson, a fan favorite persona on A&E’s Duck Dynasty, was supposedly found dead in March 2020. Fans of the show were surprised to hear the news and scrambled for more details. But is the famed duck-call maker really dead? There’s a lot of reason to suspect “fowl” play (pun intended) but we don’t have to mourn Uncle Si yet.

Did Si Robertson Die?

Fans of Duck Dynasty and its spinoffs know Uncle Si well. So if news breaks that he died, it’s bound to cause a little chaos.

A report from a certain website has caused such panic. The report states that Si Robertson was found dead in the woods not far from the DD equipment warehouse.

There aren’t many details in the report like when and how he died. A spokesperson from the family is quoted in the article saying “They finally got him.” But it’s unclear who are the “they” in question.

Although the report does say that his body supposedly had strange semi-circle marks and there were duck feathers in a strange pattern.

The report also goes on to say that Uncle Si willed assets in his name to the Trump 2020 campaign and a potential Ivanka Trump presidential campaign.

There were a few queries on social media wondering if Si Robertson is dead or injured. Some speculate he’s having health issues.

But is any of this true? Uncle Si himself set the record straight.

Si Robertson Is Victim of a Death Hoax

Uncle Si took to his official Facebook page to confirm that he is alive and well. He’s just another victim of a celebrity death hoax.

Hey Jack! There is a rumor going around that I have passed away. I’m still alive and kickin y’all! Don’t believe everything said on the internet, just like my stories it’s usually only 95% true! Advertisement Posted by Si Robertson on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

In case you don’t believe the man himself, the funny news report is proof enough that it’s fake. After all the hoax originates from Conservative Tears, a website that satirizes Conservative politics.

Conservative Tears is associated to America’s Last Line of Defense, another satirical website which gained notoriety for its funny parody news. Both websites feature disclaimers that everything they publish is fiction and intended for humor.

In fact, the tagline of Conservative Tears is “Death hoaxes for your thoughts and prayers.”

That’s why it’s advised to take everything this site says with a grain of salt and a sense of humor.

