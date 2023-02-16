Meet Dominique Fitchard, NFL Pro Calvin Ridley’s Fiancée

About Dominique Fitchard Known As Dominique Michelle Age 30 Years Birth February 9, 1993 Children Cree Michelle Ridley (born June 27, 2020) Siblings Monique Fitchard Parents Sharon Daniels Nationality American Job Occupational Therapist/Entrepreneur Owns Hella Fly Hair Collection LLC Alumni Johnson High School, Tuskegee University

Calvin Ridley is reportedly applying for his reinstatement in the NFL after very busy few months recently. After being put on indefinite suspension, the wide receiver was traded from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Following the move, Ridley’s enjoyed some family time with his girlfriend-turned-fiancée, Dominique Fitchard. While he’s deleted his own social media, Fitchard has shared glimpses of her fiancé on her own profiles. Recently, Ridley celebrated his longtime partner’s birthday with their daughter and their family. We reveal more about the background of Calvin Ridley’s wife-to-be in this Dominique Fitchard wiki.

Dominique Fitchard’s Family

Dominique Michelle Fitchard and her twin sister, Monique Nichole Fitchard, were born on February 9, 1993. They’re the daughters of Sharon Daniels.

Dominique and Monique are attached at the hip. The sisters have studied together, pursued the same careers, and are business partners together.

The sisters rang in their 30th year with style. They celebrated in Miami with a spectacular photoshoot and a party.

Dominique Fitchard’s Education and Career

Dominique and Monique attended Johnson High School in Huntsville, Alabama. Dominique played basketball in high school before graduating.

Both went on to attend Tuskegee University. They graduated college and earned the credentials to work as occupational therapists.

It wasn’t easy path for them as Dominique recalled in an Instagram post. Both didn’t pass their respective exams and tests at the same time by very small margins. Neither was celebrating their own accomplishment because it’s not the same till they both have passed. But they kept at it and are proud to be HBCU alums and professional occupational therapists.

Dominique ventured into the fashion business with her sister too. They launched Hella Fly Hair Collection LLC, a hair extensions service with other partners. Dominique is the co-CEO of the business.

They also expanded into a Hella Fly clothing line. The sisters are individually are also growing social media influencers with thousands of followers on Instagram and Facebook.

Dominique Fitchard and Calvin Ridley’s Relationship and Kids

Calvin Ridley played college football at the University of Alabama and has been in a relationship with Dominique Fitchard since then. She was by his side along with family when the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the 2018 NFL draft.

Ridley proposed to Dominique at her 26th birthday party in 2019. He planned it to include both their families on the special occasion.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Cree Michelle Ridley, on June 27, 2020. Little Cree has a doting aunt in Monique and Dominique also adores Monique’s daughter.