De’Aaron Fox Is a Dad! Meet the Sacramento Kings Pro’s Wife, Recee Caldwell

About Recee Caldwell Age 26 Years Birth September 9, 1996 California Spouse De'Aaron Fox (2022-present) Children Reign Fox (born February 3, 2023) Siblings Desiree Caldwell Parents Alba Caldwell (Mother), Ray Caldwell (Father) Nationality American Job Player Development Alumni University of California, Berkeley, Texas Tech University Works For NBA

De’Aaron Fox is going to the NBA All-Star game for the first time in his career as an injury replacement. The Sacramento Kings pro is not shy about admitting that he values a special someone’s advice about improving his game. Recee Caldwell is De’Aaron Fox’s wife and also like a coach to him. She’s got an outstanding background in basketball herself, won gold for Team USA internationally before Fox was an NBA pro, and comes from an athletic family. Now the newlyweds also welcomed a new addition to their family. Find out more about their relationship in this Recee Caldwell wiki.

Recee Caldwell’s Family

Recee Adrianna Caldwell was born on September 9, 1996. She was born in California but also lived in San Antonio, Texas.

She is one of two daughters born to Ray and Alba Caldwell. Ray Caldwell was a college basketball player when he became a dad with the birth of Recee. Currently, he is a basketball coach who once trained a D1 team.

Recee and her sister, Desiree also grew up playing basketball. Ray was an assistant coach of the Texas Tech’s women’s basketball team when Recee played there.

Desiree Caldwell looked up to her sister as an athlete. She played at USC and was the youngest member of the USA Basketball U16 National Team back in 2015.

Recee Caldwell’s Education and Career

Ray Caldwell raised two outstanding basketball athletes. While it also brought him closer to his daughters, it wasn’t always that way. Recee confessed that she and her father had to work on hashing out their basketball-related issues on the court and have a normal father-daughter relationship outside it.

Recee was homeschooled but played basketball for two years at Claudia Taylor Johnson High School in San Antonio. At that time, she was on the USA Basketball Women’s U16 and U18 squads.

The Caldwell family has three international championship medals in their home. Two gold medals are Recee’s. She won gold with the U16 team and again at the 2014 FIBA Americas Championship.

She initially enrolled in UCLA and was on the Bruin’s basketball team at first. She transferred to Texas Tech University in 2015 and her father also joined the coaching faculty at the same time.

After sitting out the immediate season due to NCAA transfer rules, Recee played with the Lady Raiders in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons. She then came to the University of California, Berkeley as a graduate transfer.

Recee earned a bachelors degree in business, management, and marketing from Texas Tech in 2018. While in college, she was an assistant at a law firm and was a camp counsellor at the Texas Tech basketball camp. For a while, she was a video coordinator for the University of Texas at Austin basketball team.

She went to training camp with the WNBA but didn’t pursue professional basketball. She had player development internships with the Washington Wizards and Golden State Warriors.

According to De’Aaron Fox and latest reports, Recee Caldwell works in the NBA. She is involved in player development and also advices Fox on his game.

Recee Caldwell Volunteer Work and Philanthropy

Recee Caldwell has been a board member of Committed to Community since 2016. The organization works towards bring the Lubbock community and local law enforcement closer together and Recee is involved in research and strategizing the programmes.

Caldwell has also given her time to food banks and children’s hospitals. She is a peer mentor with the Ronald McDonald House.

Recee Caldwell and De’Aaron Fox’s Relationship and Kids

De’Aaron Fox grew up in Texas before he went to the University of Kentucky. A top prospect, the Sacramento Kings selected him fifth overall in the 2017 NBA draft.

When Recee Caldwell was an intern during the 2018 NBA Summer League, she was waiting at a hotel in Las Vegas. De’Aaron Fox happened to pass by, caught her eye but neither spoke at that time.

She knew who he is but Fox didn’t know the fellow Texas basketball star who is two years his senior. Nonetheless, Caldwell took a chance sliding into his DMs to question him if he recognized her. They ended up texting for hours and continued to FaceTime after returning to California.

The communication progressed to visits while she was attending Berkeley and Fox was playing in Sacramento. After a year of being friends, they were officially dating.

Caldwell and Fox were engaged in 2020. They married on August 6, 2022 in California. The newlyweds welcomed their first child together, a son named Reign Fox, on February 3, 2023.