Is WNBA Player DiJonai Carrington Dating NaLyssa Smith?

DiJonai Carrington is a guard for the Connecticut Sun. Her team has done a fabulous job during the WNBA season. But the basketball player’s personal life is making headlines, too. Carrington shared an Instagram picture with Indiana Fever’s NaLyssa Smith. Now fans wonder if DiJonai Carrington is dating NaLyssa Smith. Keep reading to get the full scoop.

Are DiJonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith Getting Married?

DiJonai Carrington is a basketball player for the Connecticut Sun. She was born on January 8, 1998, to Vickie and Darren Carrington. She has two siblings, Diarra and Daren.

Before the Connecticut Sun picked her up in the 2021 WNBA draft, DiJonai Carrington played college basketball for Stanford University in California and Baylor Univesity in Texas.

Meanwhile, NaLyssa Smith is a basketball player for the Indiana Fever of the WNBA. She was born on August 8, 2000, to Rodney and Nikki Smith.

NaLyssa Smith played basketball in college for Baylor. In 2019 and 2021, she won the NCAA Division I Championship and the Wade Trophy. In the 2022 WNBA draft, she was the No. 2 player taken by the Fever.

In her first season with the Fever, forward NaLyssa Smith lived up to expectations and earned WNBA and AP All-Rookie honors.

On August 9, 2022, DiJonai Carrington shared a post that made everyone wonder if the WNBA star is dating NaLyssa Smith.

She wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite person in the whole wide world. I never knew I could feel this way about a person. You’re my favorite smile, laugh, voice, notification, pillow, headache, & pain in the butt. Life is so much better with you. I love you. To everyone reading this… keep making your wish at 11:11 , because I did everyday, and mine came true.”

Moreover, Smith’s reply hinted at a possible wedding. She posted, “To my future wife & mother of my kids, I love you . Can’t wait to spend 4 ever wit you.”

Natisha Hiedeman, a basketball guard with the Connecticut Sun, commented, “My favs” to the post. While Jonquel Jones of Connecticut wrote, “Aww y’all so cute!”

Basketball players like Courtney Williams, Sarah Andrews, Jazmine Jones, Megan Walker, Joyner Holmes, Khayla Pointer, Beatrice Mompremier, Kristine Anigwe, and DeWanna Bonner have commented on this post.

After that, Carrington shared a few images of herself, to which Smith posted several comments.

It is not known when the couple started dating. But DiJonai Carrington has liked NaLyssa Smith’s Instagram posts since June 10, 2020.