Meet Basketball Player Chelsea Gray’s Wife, Tipesa Gray

On Tuesday night, the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky to win the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup. Aces guard Chelsea Gray was named the game’s most valuable player. Gray, ecstatic about the win, threw on a T-shirt proclaiming her team the Commissioner’s Cup champions and a black fitted cap to commemorate the triumph. Chelsea Gray’s wife, Tipesa Gray, was also there to witness this win. Fans are curious to know who Chelsea Gray’s wife is. So, we reveal her background in this Tipesa Gray wiki.

About Tipesa Gray Known As Tipesa Moorer Age 32 Years Birth March 4, 1990 Los Angeles County, California Spouse Chelsea Gray (2019-present) Siblings Tiffany, Joseph Parents Joe Moorer (Father), Nona Moorer (Mother) Nationality American Job Director of operations, women's basketball program Alumni Narbonne High School, Long Beach State Works For Long Beach State Beach women's basketball

Tipesa Gray’s Family

Tipesa Gray (nee Mercedes Moorer) was born on March 4, 1990, to Nona and Joe Moorer in Los Angeles County, California. Currently, she lives in Dallas, Texas. She has two younger siblings, Tiffany and Joseph Moorer.

Tiffany is in her second season as an assistant basketball coach at City College of San Francisco. Meanwhile, Joseph has also played basketball while majoring in computer science at Northwestern Oklahoma Western University.

Tipesa Gray is the nephew of Michael Moorer, the first southpaw heavyweight champion after beating Evander Holyfield by majority decision in April 1994.

Tipesa Gray’s Education and Career

Chelsea Gray’s wife, Tipesa Gray, went to Narbonne High School until 2008. She began playing basketball in childhood. She was named to the Los Angeles Times All-City First Team as a senior in high school. Gray has also received All-Marine League recognition.

Tipesa Gray received a bachelor’s degree in communications with a minor in marketing from Long Beach State University in 2012. She was ranked third on the team with 7.7 points per outing before graduating.

After having a successful playing career, she joined the LBSU coaching staff in the 2013–2014 season. In 2015, the basketball player got her master’s degree in sport management.

Following graduation, Tipesa Gray worked at School of Skills, a Manhattan beach-based, year-round fundamentals basketball program. She also became a member of the California Basketball Officials Association’s Los Angeles division and officiated high school games.

Currently, Tipesa is the director of operations for the women’s basketball program at Long Beach State University.

Tipesa Gray and Chelsea Gray’s Relationship

Tipesa and Chelsea Gray have known each other since 2013. At that time, they were good friends.

Chelsea had a knee injury before the 2014 WNBA draft. Tipesa went to see Chelsea after hearing about her knee injuries to be by her side. The experience profoundly strengthened their friendship. As a result, they started along the path that ultimately led to their engagement in June 2018.

The couple married on November 2, 2019, at the Bel Air Bay Clun in Los Angeles. They’ve been married for nearly three years now and have always supported each other. They read books together, and Chelsea Gray’s experimental cooking always includes a taste test by her wife.

On Tuesday, Tipesa Gray was at the 2022 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup final to cheer for her wife. She has also posted stories about this on Instagram.