Meet Devanne Villarreal, the Wife of Las Vegas Raiders WR, Davante Adams

About Devanne Villarreal Age 29 Years Birth January 14, 1993 Salinas, California Spouse Davante Adams (2018-Now) Children Daija Leigh Adams (born September 20, 2019), Dezi Lynn Adams (born April 13, 2022) Siblings Alyssa Esparza, Nate Villarreal, Chris Villarreal, Celeste Villarreal Parents Barbi Fulkerson (Mother), Gus Villarreal (Father) Nationality American Alumni California State University, Fresno

Davante Adams is mourning the loss of his cousin in a tragic shooting. Only a month ago, the family was celebrating the arrival of the youngest Adam princess. The attention is not only on the WR’s family, but also Davante Adams’ wife. With the former Packers player signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this year, Raiders fans want to know more about Devanne Villarreal. They have been together long before he was an NFL pro and #TheAdamsFamily has their social media followers in awe throughout Adams’ career. We reveal more of their relationship in this Devanne Villarreal wiki.

Devanne Villarreal’s Family

Devanne Villarreal was born on January 14, 1993 and is a native of California. She grew up in Salinas and later based in Fresno.

She is the daughter of Barbara “Barbi” Fulkerson and Gus Villarreal. Her parents are separated.

Devanne has half-siblings from her parents’ relationships with other people. Her sister, Alyssa Esparza, via her mother’s relationship, is a beauty guru on social media.

Devanne has another younger sister, Celeste, from her father’s remarriage. She also has brothers Nate and Chris.

Devanne Villarreal’s Education

Devanne Villarreal graduated from Everett Alvarez High School. She later attended California State University, Fresno.

Villarreal is a former cheerleader. She also performed with the 49ers squad.

Devanne Villarreal and Davante Adams’ Relationship and Kids

Davante Adams played football at Fresno State before the Green Bay Packers selected him in the 2014 NFL draft. He’s been dating Devanne Villarreal at least since they were in college. Devanne and her family were cheering him on draft day.

Adams proposed to Villarreal in July 2017. They tied the knot on June 23, 2018.

#TheAdamsFamily welcomed a new addition to the brood the following year. Devanne and Davante’s older daughter, Daija Leigh Adams, was born on September 20, 2019.

In March 2022, the WR signed with the Las Vegas Raiders. The following month, the Raiders nation was celebrating the newest Adam. Dezi Lynn Adams, Daija’s little sister, was born on April 13, 2022.